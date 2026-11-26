DEHRADUN: The four-year-old Ankita Bhandari murder case has taken a fresh turn, with a zero FIR registered against Vinod Arya, father of prime accused Pulkit Arya, and his counsel Anuj Pundir for allegedly making public the victim’s private WhatsApp chats. The development has once again brought the politically sensitive case into focus.

Ankita’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, alleged that screenshots of the chats were displayed at a press conference in Haridwar. They said the disclosure was an attempt to question their daughter’s character after her murder.

“This is an attack on her privacy and dignity,” the family said, urging the police to take strict action.

After a case was not immediately registered, the parents began a sit-in at Dehradun’s Gandhi Park on November 25. They later went to the police headquarters along with Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, former chief minister Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh, Harak Singh Rawat and activist Yogita Bhayana.

Following a meeting with Additional Director General of Police V. Murugesan and Garhwal Inspector General Rajiv Swarup, a zero FIR was registered at Rajpur police station.

The FIR invokes Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act and Sections 356(2) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It will be transferred to Haridwar for investigation.

The case has returned to the spotlight amid allegations of a “VIP” connection. The controversy intensified after actor Urmila Sanawar released audio recordings on social media, claiming they captured conversations with former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore.

The CBI had issued notices to Sanawar and Rathore seeking their consent for narco-analysis and polygraph tests. Both agreed before the court. At a November 13 hearing in the CBI court in Dehradun, Sanawar said she was ready to undergo any test to secure justice for Ankita and called for Pulkit Arya to be tested as well. The court approved the process for conducting the tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.