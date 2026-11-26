DEHRADUN: The four-year-old Ankita Bhandari murder case has taken a fresh turn, with a zero FIR registered against Vinod Arya, father of prime accused Pulkit Arya, and his counsel Anuj Pundir for allegedly making public the victim’s private WhatsApp chats. The development has once again brought the politically sensitive case into focus.
Ankita’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, alleged that screenshots of the chats were displayed at a press conference in Haridwar. They said the disclosure was an attempt to question their daughter’s character after her murder.
“This is an attack on her privacy and dignity,” the family said, urging the police to take strict action.
After a case was not immediately registered, the parents began a sit-in at Dehradun’s Gandhi Park on November 25. They later went to the police headquarters along with Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, former chief minister Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh, Harak Singh Rawat and activist Yogita Bhayana.
Following a meeting with Additional Director General of Police V. Murugesan and Garhwal Inspector General Rajiv Swarup, a zero FIR was registered at Rajpur police station.
The FIR invokes Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act and Sections 356(2) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It will be transferred to Haridwar for investigation.
The case has returned to the spotlight amid allegations of a “VIP” connection. The controversy intensified after actor Urmila Sanawar released audio recordings on social media, claiming they captured conversations with former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore.
The CBI had issued notices to Sanawar and Rathore seeking their consent for narco-analysis and polygraph tests. Both agreed before the court. At a November 13 hearing in the CBI court in Dehradun, Sanawar said she was ready to undergo any test to secure justice for Ankita and called for Pulkit Arya to be tested as well. The court approved the process for conducting the tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Rathore travelled to Gujarat on November 23, saying, “I will fully cooperate with the CBI investigation.” His narco test, scheduled for November 24, has not taken place. Medical examinations on November 26 found him unfit, and he said the next step would depend on the medical report.
Sanawar questioned the medical assessment online, alleging that Rathore was citing health grounds to avoid the test. She has also alleged that she was offered Rs 25 lakh and a Scorpio vehicle to withdraw from testing, naming Swami Darshan Bharti, also known as G.D.S. Rawat.
Godiyal said, “The Congress believes the government should have acted immediately on the complaint. Instead, the girl’s parents had to stage a sit-in to protect their daughter’s privacy and dignity.”
Congress state spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasauni told the newspaper, “Securing justice for the family is our priority, and questions about the VIP must also be answered. Had the police acted in time, the family would not have had to take to the streets.”
The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of trying to gain political mileage from the case. BJP MLA and state spokesperson Vinod Chamoli alleged that the party was using the murder as a political weapon in its bid to return to power.