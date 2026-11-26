CHANDIGARH: A Punjab politician had his Land Rover Defender bulletproofed recently, while leading corporate honchos have got their Rolls-Royces armoured. At a specialised vehicle-armouring factory in Lalru, Mohali, enquiries are rising as politicians from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh look to strengthen their personal security ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. That is not all. Threats and attacks are also driving Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons and corporate executives to the Punjab-based facility to get vehicles bulletproofed.

Politicians generally prefer to armour their Toyota Land Cruisers, Fortuners and Mahindra Scorpios as their election campaigning takes them through “rough terrain”. Business tycoons, corporate executives and real estate builders, meanwhile, opt for high-end vehicles such as Land Rovers, Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, Land Rover Defenders and even Rolls-Royces.

Most clients want their vehicles protected against attacks involving AK-47 rifles, 9mm pistols and bombs. The cost of armouring a vehicle ranges from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.75 crore, depending on the vehicle and the level of protection required.

The bulletproof windows meet international standards and are designed to protect occupants from ballistic attacks. Special tyres allow an armoured vehicle to continue moving even after being shot at, covering several kilometres. A flat-tyre protection system, fitted with specially imported tyres, enables the vehicle to travel at speeds of up to 50 kmph after a bullet strike.