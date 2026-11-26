NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved five major infrastructure-related initiatives, including strengthening of domestic manufacturing, expanding transport infrastructure, improving regional connectivity and modernising postal services across the country with a combined outlay of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.
Among the key decisions are the approval of a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem, the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288 crore and the construction of a green-field airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, with an investment of Rs 2,014 crore.
Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decisions reflect the government’s commitment to self-reliance, infrastructure-led growth, regional development and improved public service delivery.
Under the scheme for enhancement of the CIE manufacturing ecosystem, the government will invest the amount earmarked for over eight years, from 2026-27 to 2033-34.
“With rapid expansion in infrastructure, particularly roads, ports and housing, the industry is projected to more than double to around Rs 2.28 lakh crore by 2029-30,” the government said in a statement.
Approval was also granted for the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited in Tamil Nadu under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “The project is estimated to cost over Rs 4,288 crore,” Vaishnaw said.
In another significant decision, the government approved a green-field airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.
The proposed terminal will cover more than 12,000 square metres and handle 800 passengers during peak hours.
The cabinet further approved the continuation of the Postal Operations Scheme for 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an allocation of Rs 1,041 crore. The scheme will focus on modernising the postal network, improving rural connectivity and making postal services more accessible.
Additionally, the Estates Management Scheme of the Department of Posts will continue with an outlay of Rs 1,491 crore. The initiative aims to upgrade postal infrastructure.
It also approved the inking of an MoU with Singapore for co-operation in skills and industry development within the Aviation, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector. The MoU will provide a framework for the exchange of knowledge and best practices between the countries.