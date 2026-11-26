NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved five major infrastructure-related initiatives, including strengthening of domestic manufacturing, expanding transport infrastructure, improving regional connectivity and modernising postal services across the country with a combined outlay of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

Among the key decisions are the approval of a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem, the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288 crore and the construction of a green-field airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, with an investment of Rs 2,014 crore.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decisions reflect the government’s commitment to self-reliance, infrastructure-led growth, regional development and improved public service delivery.

Under the scheme for enhancement of the CIE manufacturing ecosystem, the government will invest the amount earmarked for over eight years, from 2026-27 to 2033-34.

“With rapid expansion in infrastructure, particularly roads, ports and housing, the industry is projected to more than double to around Rs 2.28 lakh crore by 2029-30,” the government said in a statement.