NEW DELHI: A major lacunae persists at the highest level in the education sector in the country with 13 out of 48 Central Universities across the country not having a full-time Vice Chancellor in place while the term of three more VCs are set to expire in early 2027.

The two key regulatory bodies in education – the University Grants Commission which oversees 1,305 universities and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with 14,000-odd educational institutions under its fold - do not have full-time chairpersons.

The lack of leadership has led to a paralysis in decision making and sluggish progress in the grand vision for education envisaged by the Centre, said multiple sources.

Senior professors have been given additional charge of this crucial role. An official privy to the internal developments in the education sector across the country said, “Those given additional charge are merely titular heads. They do not take any crucial decisions and bide their time until a full-time chairperson comes along.”

The following 13 universities do not have a permanent VC with senior academicians internally holding fort – Central University Jharkhand, Manipur University, Central University Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad University, North Eastern Hill University, Central University Himachal Pradesh, Central University Haryana, Central University Punjab, Central University Andhra Pradesh, Dr H S Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Tezpur University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University and Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.

The tenure of the VCs of Central University Rajasthan and Assam University are set to expire in January 2027. The tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who created history as its first woman VC, is ending on February 7 next year and the Education Ministry has opened applications for the job recently.