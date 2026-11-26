NEW DELHI: A major lacunae persists at the highest level in the education sector in the country with 13 out of 48 Central Universities across the country not having a full-time Vice Chancellor in place while the term of three more VCs are set to expire in early 2027.
The two key regulatory bodies in education – the University Grants Commission which oversees 1,305 universities and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with 14,000-odd educational institutions under its fold - do not have full-time chairpersons.
The lack of leadership has led to a paralysis in decision making and sluggish progress in the grand vision for education envisaged by the Centre, said multiple sources.
Senior professors have been given additional charge of this crucial role. An official privy to the internal developments in the education sector across the country said, “Those given additional charge are merely titular heads. They do not take any crucial decisions and bide their time until a full-time chairperson comes along.”
The following 13 universities do not have a permanent VC with senior academicians internally holding fort – Central University Jharkhand, Manipur University, Central University Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad University, North Eastern Hill University, Central University Himachal Pradesh, Central University Haryana, Central University Punjab, Central University Andhra Pradesh, Dr H S Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Tezpur University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University and Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.
The tenure of the VCs of Central University Rajasthan and Assam University are set to expire in January 2027. The tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who created history as its first woman VC, is ending on February 7 next year and the Education Ministry has opened applications for the job recently.
These two universities have given a temporary extension to their previous VCs, whose tenure had expired months ago, until a new one is found. Professor Syed Aimul Hassan continues on at Maulana Azad National Urdu University while Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (GGU) in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has given an extension to Prof Alok Kumar Chakrawal.
The UGC, which has 1,305 universities across India under its fold has Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, the Higher Education department Secretary, holding additional charge of it. It has 57 Central, 523 State, 561 private universities and 164 Deemed-to-be Universities under its umbrella.
Yogesh Singh, the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi holds additional charge of AICTE which regulates Engineering, Architecture, Town Planning, Management and polytechnic colleges among others.
Another senior academic told this reporter, “It goes without saying that no major decision gets taken. The National Education Policy 2020 aims to overhaul the higher education system and they are hardly making any progress in any of these headless institutions.”