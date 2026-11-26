NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to train over one lakh personnel to provide technical support to 16 crore rural households connected to tap water supply systems, aiming to ensure the sustainability of rural water services.

The trained personnel will help resolve routine operational issues in villages without depending on external agencies. A database of certified candidates, called Nal Jal Mitras (tap water friends), will be maintained at the district and Gram Panchayat levels to help states and Union Territories engage them according to their requirements.

With an estimated outlay of Rs 111.93 crore, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Water Supply Operation and Maintenance Skilling Programme under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

The MoU was signed in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

“With nearly 16 crore rural households now connected through tap water supply systems, the next priority is to establish a robust operation and maintenance ecosystem capable of supporting these assets over the long term,” said Ashok KK Meena, Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

He emphasised the need for timely technical support in villages and nearby areas to ensure routine operational issues are resolved quickly without dependence on external agencies.

The collaboration between DDWS and DGT will link the country's vocational training system with the rural water sector, with structured classroom learning and hands-on experience at functioning village water supply schemes.

“Through structured classroom learning and hands-on experience at functioning village water supply schemes, we will develop a new cadre of trained youth to support operation and maintenance activities,” said Meena.

The initiative aims to develop a trained and certified workforce to maintain rural piped water supply systems by leveraging the existing network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) across the country.