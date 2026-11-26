RAIPUR: Cracking the whip over severe ecological devastation in the Bailadila hills (south Bastar), the Chhattisgarh Forest Department has registered a Preliminary Offence Report (POR) against the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) after a massive overburden dump collapsed at Kirandul’s Deposit-14, sending tonnes of red mining debris cascading into a reserve forest area.

POR documentation is vital to effective forest law enforcement. Coming down heavily on the mining giant, Chief Conservator of Forests (Jagdalpur) Stylo Mandavi indicted NMDC for failing to execute preventive safeguards.

"They should have ensured remedial measures that would have averted the NMDC mining dump, which caused the overburdened slide to cave in," Mandavi told this newspaper and further added, "The preliminary report cited 3 km, but it may extend up to 5 km after we receive the final report in the next couple of days, once the red sludge stabilises. There is definitely a loss and it has entered the reserve forest area."

The massive landslide has triggered an ecological and humanitarian crisis across the tribal belt of Dantewada. Preliminary field assessments by Dantewada forest division indicated that 30 hectares of dense forest cover have been destroyed, flattening thousands of trees. The CCF Mandavi too confirmed the losses in reserved forests.

Beyond environmental loss, the cascading tailings have buried two natural streams originating from the Nandraj hills—a revered mountain range for local tribals— reportedly cutting off the primary drinking water source for 100 to 120 families across Lohagaon, Gampur, and Endri villages.