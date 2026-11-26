NEW DELHI: The Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) has adopted a roadmap of cooperation for 2026-2027, setting out key deliverables and activities to strengthen regional coordination on maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber threats and transnational organised crime in the Indian Ocean region.

The decision was taken at a meeting of national security advisers hosted by the Maldives at Villa Nautica Paradise Island on Wednesday. Indian delegation was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In a statement on Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry said that the roadmap identifies priority activities under the CSC’s five pillars of cooperation, maritime security, countering terrorism and radicalization, combating trafficking and transnational crime, cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure and technology, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The member states also reiterated their commitment to advancing regional peace and security through sustained cooperation, with particular emphasis on joint training, capacity-building and coordinated responses to emerging security challenges.

The meeting brought together delegations from the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia and Malaysia participated as guests. Australia’s delegation was led by Sarah Storey, head of the Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, while Malaysia was represented by Khairul Azhar bin Abu Bakar, director of the maritime security division at its National Security Council.

Established in 2011 as a trilateral initiative involving India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the grouping has progressively expanded its membership and broadened its mandate.

Mauritius subsequently joined as a full member, while Bangladesh and Seychelles have participated as observers. Seychelles has also been welcomed as a prospective full member following its decision to accede to the grouping.