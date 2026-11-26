NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: : The Congress will organise nationwide protest marches against alleged “vote chori” on November 26, Constitution Day, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge set to participate in a march in Lucknow.

Announcing the programme, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) would organise a massive Samvidhan Raksha March in its respective state as the centrepiece of the party’s campaign to safeguard the Constitution.

He said each march would begin at a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising the party’s commitment to protecting the Constitution.

After paying homage to the leaders, Congress workers and participating citizens would read the Preamble aloud, reaffirming the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take an oath to protect the Constitution.