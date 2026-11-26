NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday announced a three-day nationwide “Jail Bharo Aandolan” from December 1 and called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The announcement was made by the party’s general secretary, D Raja.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Raja briefed the media about the CPI’s forthcoming nationwide campaign, “Badlaav Zaroori Hai – Jail Bharo Aandolan”.

He said the three-day nationwide agitation would focus on demanding Kumar’s resignation, suspension of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a return to the ballot paper system and action to address spiralling prices.

The party’s other demands include tackling unemployment, strengthening public education and healthcare services, implementing women's reservation, providing a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and repealing the labour codes.

Raja said the Narendra Modi government and the BJP had failed to address pressing concerns across sectors. “Rising prices, unemployment, attacks on public education and healthcare, the denial of farmers’ demands, and the dilution of workers’ rights reflect the failures of the government’s policies,” he said.

The party has also called upon people from all walks of life to join the movement for political and economic change. “As part of the three-day nationwide agitation, at least five lakh CPI activists will court arrest across the country, registering their protest against the policies of the Modi government and demanding accountability,” the Left party leader said.

The call for a nationwide agitation comes ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

The CPI said there was widespread discontent over the BJP government's policies and functioning, and that the forthcoming elections presented an important opportunity for secular and democratic forces to come together.

At this juncture, unity among secular and democratic parties is essential to collectively challenge the RSS-BJP and its allies, CPI leaders said.

In a statement issued later, the party emphasised that mutual accommodation, respect and understanding must guide the process of electoral cooperation, particularly in matters of seat-sharing. The unity demonstrated through joint struggles and common programmes must translate into coordinated electoral action, it said.

“The CPI appeals to all secular and democratic parties to carry forward the momentum generated by our joint struggles and demonstrate the same spirit of unity in the electoral arena. Seat-sharing arrangements must be guided by mutual respect, accommodation and the larger objective of collectively contesting the BJP and its allies. A united effort is essential to strengthen democratic forces and defend the constitutional values of the country,” the CPI said.