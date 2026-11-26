NEW DELHI: Former Odisha High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Thursday said the idea of a decolonised Parliament was a mirage, arguing that although legislators enjoyed freedom of speech and constitutional immunity, party whips and the Speaker's powers of censorship restricted their ability to speak freely.
His speech was read out by one of the speakers at the Rabi Ray Memorial Lecture, held on the topic 'Freedom of Speech of the Indian Legislator: An Irony of Democracy'. Justice Muralidhar could not deliver the speech due to a bereavement in his family.
Rabi Ray (November 26, 1926 – March 6, 2017), who hailed from Odisha, was a socialist politician, former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Union minister.
The speech said, "The decolonised Parliament is a mirage. We have a new building for our Parliament. However, despite the Prime Minister having performed pujas both at the time of the laying of the foundation stone and at the time of its inauguration, and despite priests from Tamil Nadu handing over to him a sengol (a royal sceptre usually given to a monarch), the practice and procedure in Parliament is far from being de-colonised."
It said Parliament continued to retain the vestiges of its pre-Independence functioning, including the pomp and pageantry associated with colonial rulers. "The more serious question we need to ask is this, however ironic it may sound. Is the Parliament in its functioning truly democratic? We should not be surprised to learn that it is not," it said.
Citing an observation by the Supreme Court in a recent judgment, the speech said legislatures were becoming "more and more intransigent places", with considerable time being lost to jeering and personal attacks.
It also flagged the suspension of the entire Opposition for days, the hurried passage of Bills without debate and what it described as token appearances by the Prime Minister and ministers.
Justice Muralidhar's speech noted that while Article 105 of the Constitution grants MPs freedom of speech and immunity from court proceedings for anything said or any vote given in Parliament, this freedom is subject to the Constitution and parliamentary rules.
It said the Speaker could expunge words deemed unparliamentary, with the list of prohibited words running to more than a thousand. These include everyday terms such as "corrupt", "hypocrisy", "incompetent" and "drama".
The speech argued that the live-streaming of parliamentary proceedings had made expunging remarks impractical. It also said the Speaker's decisions inspired little confidence when the incumbent was partisan.
It suggested adopting the UK convention under which a Speaker resigns from party membership upon being elected to the post.
On the Constitution's Tenth Schedule, which deals with the anti-defection law, the speech argued that the party whip silenced MPs from the ruling party.
It said legislators who defect betrayed the mandate of their constituents, while delays by Speakers in deciding disqualification petitions compounded the problem.
Justice Muralidhar's speech cited B R Ambedkar's description of Dalit legislators bound by the Congress whip as "muzzled dogs".
Welcoming the Supreme Court's 2024 Sita Soren verdict, which held that bribery by legislators was not protected by parliamentary privilege, the speech said the earlier JMM bribery ruling had created an anomaly that persisted for 26 years.
Looking ahead, it discussed alternatives such as direct democracy and citizen assemblies selected by lot, but said entrenched caste, patriarchy and feudalism made such experiments doubtful in India.
The speech called for non-partisan presiding officers, an end to the party whip, a requirement that defectors resign and seek re-election, and a constitutional amendment granting voters the right to recall a legislator who failed to perform or betrayed their mandate.
Recalling the 19th-century campaign by British MP Charles Bradlaugh, who was barred from taking his seat for years because he sought to affirm rather than swear an oath, the speech said the episode showed that an MP's essential function was "to speak for his constituents and to speak fearlessly".
It expressed hope that future MPs would enjoy greater freedom of speech and engage in more informed debates.
(With inputs from PTI)