NEW DELHI: Former Odisha High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Thursday said the idea of a decolonised Parliament was a mirage, arguing that although legislators enjoyed freedom of speech and constitutional immunity, party whips and the Speaker's powers of censorship restricted their ability to speak freely.

His speech was read out by one of the speakers at the Rabi Ray Memorial Lecture, held on the topic 'Freedom of Speech of the Indian Legislator: An Irony of Democracy'. Justice Muralidhar could not deliver the speech due to a bereavement in his family.

Rabi Ray (November 26, 1926 – March 6, 2017), who hailed from Odisha, was a socialist politician, former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Union minister.

The speech said, "The decolonised Parliament is a mirage. We have a new building for our Parliament. However, despite the Prime Minister having performed pujas both at the time of the laying of the foundation stone and at the time of its inauguration, and despite priests from Tamil Nadu handing over to him a sengol (a royal sceptre usually given to a monarch), the practice and procedure in Parliament is far from being de-colonised."

It said Parliament continued to retain the vestiges of its pre-Independence functioning, including the pomp and pageantry associated with colonial rulers. "The more serious question we need to ask is this, however ironic it may sound. Is the Parliament in its functioning truly democratic? We should not be surprised to learn that it is not," it said.

Citing an observation by the Supreme Court in a recent judgment, the speech said legislatures were becoming "more and more intransigent places", with considerable time being lost to jeering and personal attacks.

It also flagged the suspension of the entire Opposition for days, the hurried passage of Bills without debate and what it described as token appearances by the Prime Minister and ministers.