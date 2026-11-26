NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to install 540 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at 180 locations in the city under a project estimated to cost around `62 crore, as it steps up efforts to expand public charging infrastructure and accelerate EV adoption.

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the government’s nodal agency, has initiated the process of appointing operators to install and operationalise the charging stations under the PM e-DRIVE scheme. The infrastructure will follow the charger configuration approved by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

According to an official document, each location will have three chargers: a 12 kW unit with two charging guns for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers; a 60 kW unit with two guns for N1 goods carriers (vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tonnes), electric four-wheelers and private cars; and a 120 kW fast charger with two guns.