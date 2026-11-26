GUWAHATI: Drones flew in the foothills probing jungles and paddy fields while a posse of security personnel tensely oversaw the search operation. The missing target was not a human being: it was a buffalo.

That is Manipur today, where ethnic tensions can flare up even when a buffalo goes missing. Security forces take no chances.

The bovine animal, owned by a man from Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, was reported missing on Tuesday, and rumours spread that it was captured by unknown individuals in Meitei-majority Imphal West district. It is a fringe area with Kuki and Meitei villages on either side.

Soon, personnel of police and central forces arrived at the site, followed by a search for the buffalo. Their sudden arrival triggered tensions among villagers. In a viral video, a local could be heard asking the personnel who ordered them to come to the place.

The villagers viewed the "deployment" as a misplaced security priority. However, the police said the step was taken in good faith.

A senior police official told this newspaper on the strict condition of anonymity on Thursday that some buffaloes had come down from the Kuki hills to Meitei paddy fields.

"The buffaloes were driven away from the paddy fields, but one apparently was lost, fuelling rumours that it had been captured, but that was not the case. The animal was eventually traced and handed over," the police official said.

He further stated that the police had learnt from individuals on both sides about the missing buffalo. According to him, a good number of security personnel, already deployed in fringe areas, were mobilised, and no forces had to be brought in from outside.

"The overall security situation in Manipur is improving. There is movement of people in each other’s areas. Kukis are coming to Imphal Valley and similarly, Meiteis are using National Highway 2 to go outside. So, we did not want to take any chance," the police officer said.

"It was not a misplaced priority but a preventive measure. It was taken in good faith," he added.