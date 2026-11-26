NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from an alleged international human trafficking and cyber fraud network operating in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.

The victims were allegedly lured to India with promises of lucrative jobs, had their passports seized upon arrival and were forced to make fraudulent calls to people in their home countries, police said on Thursday.

A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested in connection with the case. Two other alleged members of the network, identified as Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, are absconding, police said.

According to investigators, the foreign nationals were recruited in Indonesia and Malaysia with promises of attractive salaries and better career prospects in India. However, after arriving in the country, their passports were allegedly confiscated, their movement restricted and they were made to work at a cyber fraud call centre.

The victims were housed in paying guest accommodations, where they were allegedly served substandard food. Those who refused to participate in the fraud were physically assaulted to force them to comply. A senior police officer said investigators had so far learnt that around two people were beaten.

The network allegedly used a fleet of around 40 cabs to transport the foreign nationals between their accommodations and the call centre. They were not allowed to venture out independently, the officer said.

The victims were allegedly given written scripts to approach people in Indonesia and Malaysia. They were instructed to create fictitious female identities and social media profiles, initiate conversations with unsuspecting people and build online relationships to gain their trust.

Once contact was established, the targets were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms, including websites and APK-based applications that promised high returns. The money was allegedly siphoned off through the network.

Police said the Crime Branch received an email alert about the racket around a week ago and began gathering intelligence. Initial information suggested that 60 to 70 foreign nationals were being held and forced to participate in the cyber fraud operation. However, the raid revealed that the number was considerably higher, leading to the rescue of 164 people.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) HGS Dhaliwal said he had constituted a specialised team and directed officers to take immediate action after receiving information about the racket.