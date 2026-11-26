NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from an alleged international human trafficking and cyber fraud network operating in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.
The victims were allegedly lured to India with promises of lucrative jobs, had their passports seized upon arrival and were forced to make fraudulent calls to people in their home countries, police said on Thursday.
A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested in connection with the case. Two other alleged members of the network, identified as Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, are absconding, police said.
According to investigators, the foreign nationals were recruited in Indonesia and Malaysia with promises of attractive salaries and better career prospects in India. However, after arriving in the country, their passports were allegedly confiscated, their movement restricted and they were made to work at a cyber fraud call centre.
The victims were housed in paying guest accommodations, where they were allegedly served substandard food. Those who refused to participate in the fraud were physically assaulted to force them to comply. A senior police officer said investigators had so far learnt that around two people were beaten.
The network allegedly used a fleet of around 40 cabs to transport the foreign nationals between their accommodations and the call centre. They were not allowed to venture out independently, the officer said.
The victims were allegedly given written scripts to approach people in Indonesia and Malaysia. They were instructed to create fictitious female identities and social media profiles, initiate conversations with unsuspecting people and build online relationships to gain their trust.
Once contact was established, the targets were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms, including websites and APK-based applications that promised high returns. The money was allegedly siphoned off through the network.
Police said the Crime Branch received an email alert about the racket around a week ago and began gathering intelligence. Initial information suggested that 60 to 70 foreign nationals were being held and forced to participate in the cyber fraud operation. However, the raid revealed that the number was considerably higher, leading to the rescue of 164 people.
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) HGS Dhaliwal said he had constituted a specialised team and directed officers to take immediate action after receiving information about the racket.
During the investigation, the names of Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati emerged. Bhati allegedly arranged the paying guest accommodations and transportation, while both are suspected of being involved in running the network. Police said they were absconding.
Investigators have identified certain bank accounts allegedly maintained by Kumar and Bhati that were used to meet rental and other operational expenses. The financial trail is being examined to establish the flow of money, identify beneficiaries and trace the proceeds of the alleged fraud.
The arrested Malaysian national, Tan Guan Wei, a resident of Negeri Sembilan, is being questioned about his alleged role in the network, his associates and his involvement in operating the fraudulent platforms.
The police seized 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports during the operation. Of the mobile phones, 335 were old or used handsets and 20 were new phones in sealed packaging. The SIM cards included 31 international and 22 Indian connections.
The recovered passports comprised 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian documents. Servers and other electronic material were also seized and are being examined to identify victims, trace communication channels and track financial transactions linked to the fraudulent platforms.
Dhaliwal described the conditions in which the foreign nationals were allegedly held as deplorable. He said the police would extend all possible assistance to the rescued people and ensure their safe return to their respective countries.
A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and establish the extent of the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operation.
(With inputs from PTI)