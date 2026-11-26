CHANDIGARH: Four youths were shot dead in a suspected gang-related attack at Milan Dhaba on Delhi Road near Kharawar village in Haryana's Rohtak district in the early hours of Thursday. The Himanshu Bhau gang is suspected to be behind the attack.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku, Vineet and Ganju, all residents of Dighal village, and Himanshu from the Beri area.

According to preliminary reports, five armed assailants arrived at the dhaba in a Swift car around 1 am and opened fire on a group of youths having their meal. Three were killed while sitting at a dining table, while a fourth initially managed to escape. However, the attackers allegedly chased and shot him dead. The firing triggered panic among customers, who scrambled for cover behind tables and chairs. The assailants fled the spot after the attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the four deceased were shooters affiliated with the Sunny Ritoliya gang, which is also linked to the Baba gang. Police suspect that rival operatives belonging to the Himanshu Bhau gang carried out the attack.

Investigators are examining the rivalry between gang leaders Sunny Ritoliya and Himanshu Bhau, both of whom hail from Ritoli village and have a history of violent clashes. Police are also probing a possible link between the attack and the recent murder of a youth in Dighal village.

Gangster Himanshu Bhau was recently apprehended in Las Vegas along with another gangster, Neeraj Faridpuria.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras and have deployed multiple teams to trace the assailants.

Personnel from the IMT police station and senior officials, including Inspector General Hamid Akhtar and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit, reached the spot following the incident.