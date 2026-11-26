The family of the late singer-musician Zubeen Garg sold off his SUV, a Range Rover Velar, sparking criticism. A resident of Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati bought the vehicle. Garg had purchased it in March 2024. A section of people is demanding the SUV’s preservation at Zubeen Kshetra, his last resting place. The state government has decided to construct a memorial at the site. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refused to comment on the decision of Garg’s family. He also said that the construction of Zubeen Kshetra would begin soon and it would not be possible to keep vehicles, etc., there now.
NCC cadets spread TB awareness on horses
The 47 Assam R&V Sqn NCC Guwahati Group organised a rally under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in the city recently. Mounted on horses, the cadets participated in the rally to draw public attention and spread awareness about tuberculosis, its symptoms, prevention, early diagnosis and the importance of completing the prescribed course of treatment. The rally carried the message that TB is curable, early detection saves lives, and stigma and discrimination against TB patients must be eliminated. “The mounted rally... highlighted the role of NCC cadets in community outreach... and nation-building,” the defence ministry said.
Making young learners fall in love with nature
Bringing young learners closer to nature through hands-on exploration and scientific observation, as many as 60 students and teachers from schools in and around the city of Guwahati participated in a two-day nature-learning programme at Deepor Beel, a Ramsar Site. Organised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, the programme aimed to bridge classroom knowledge with real-world understanding of biodiversity and ecosystems. Participants engaged in biodiversity observation and documentation activities under the guidance of a team of scientists and conservationists.
Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com