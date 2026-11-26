The family of the late singer-musician Zubeen Garg sold off his SUV, a Range Rover Velar, sparking criticism. A resident of Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati bought the vehicle. Garg had purchased it in March 2024. A section of people is demanding the SUV’s preservation at Zubeen Kshetra, his last resting place. The state government has decided to construct a memorial at the site. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refused to comment on the decision of Garg’s family. He also said that the construction of Zubeen Kshetra would begin soon and it would not be possible to keep vehicles, etc., there now.