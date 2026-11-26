CHANDIGARH: In a move to protect its water resources and generate revenue from surplus water, the cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government has approved a uniform policy for the valuation, pricing and sale of raw water from all existing and future water resources and projects in the state.

The policy covers the supply of surplus water to neighbouring states, government agencies and eligible industries, including through inter-state water projects.

A benchmark rate of Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet has been approved under the policy, with periodic revisions linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to protect the economic value of water against changes in prevailing price levels. The framework, however, will not apply to water used for domestic purposes within the state.

The policy covers all existing and future projects in Himachal Pradesh from which surplus raw water is supplied to other states or eligible agencies. It provides for a uniform pricing framework for inter-state multipurpose and water-storage projects, including the proposed Kishau Multipurpose Project and Renuka Ji Dam Project.

The framework will ensure that Himachal Pradesh's water requirements remain the foremost priority, the government said.

Under the Kishau Multipurpose Project, Himachal Pradesh has an allocated share equivalent to 3.154 per cent of the dam's live storage, amounting to approximately 42 million cubic metres (MCM). The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed among the Upper Yamuna Basin states.

The agreement envisages the development of three major projects — Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka Ji dams — for the optimum utilisation of water resources in the Yamuna basin.

The government has clarified that surplus water will be supplied to neighbouring states and other eligible agencies only after meeting Himachal Pradesh's present and future requirements. The policy aims to ensure that the state receives appropriate financial returns from its natural resources rather than allowing their economic value to go unrecognised.