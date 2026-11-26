CHANDIGARH: In a demonstration of civil-military coordination, four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army successfully landed and took off from a stretch of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A) in Gujarat, showcasing the potential of national highways as emergency landing grounds.

The formation comprised two fixed-wing microlight aircraft and two powered hang gliders. The aircraft took off from Kandla Airport and landed near Bakutra Toll Plaza in Santalpur taluka of Gujarat's Patan district.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared a video of the exercise on X and said the Indian Army's Team Mountain Eagles, participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, had successfully landed and taken off from the highway between chainage Km 946 and Km 949.

"In a historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) microlight aircraft of the Indian Army’s `Team Mountain Eagles’, participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A), between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949 in Gujarat. ‘’

Gadkari said the exercise highlighted the potential of national highways to meet the strategic and operational needs of the armed forces, besides supporting tourism and other activities wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination.

" This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces. It also highlights the potential of National Highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination,’’ he said.

He congratulated Team Mountain Eagles, NHAI and the authorities involved in the exercise, adding that the highway network was being developed to meet the country's developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs.