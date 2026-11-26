GUWAHATI: The stage is set for Friday's civic elections in Tripura, with the ruling BJP viewing them as a semifinal ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

The BJP is contesting the elections against the backdrop of its dismal performance in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections held in April, where it won just four seats. Its ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), swept the polls, winning the remaining 24 seats. Opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress failed to open their accounts.

The BJP has already won 77 of the 345 civic body seats unopposed. These include all 65 seats across five municipal bodies: Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district.

The BJP fielded the highest number of candidates at 342, followed by the CPI(M) with 218, the Congress with 201 and the TMP with 10. With the BJP having secured 77 seats unopposed, polling will now be held in the remaining 268 seats.

The BJP-led NDA, the CPI(M) and the Congress are the main contenders in the civic elections. The BJP is expected to perform well, given its influence among urban voters.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has described the civic polls as a semifinal ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. “The civic election results will help us assess our position, and take decisions accordingly,” he said.

An estimated 2.88 lakh women are among the 5.65 lakh voters. Polling will be held at 704 stations. The State Election Commission has deployed more than 10,000 security personnel to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections. Votes will be counted on December 2.