CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old man of Indian origin hailing from Punjab has been arrested in Canada in connection with an extortion case in which he allegedly threatened a victim and his family before setting fire to the victim’s business premises.
Earlier this month, two people were arrested for allegedly targeting Kaps’ Café, owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia. This year, more than 188 removal orders were issued on various inadmissibility grounds, and 111 individuals were removed from Canada.
The accused, identified as Jasjeet Singh, a Brampton resident, was arrested by the police’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) on October 9. The Peel Region Police in a statement stated that the investigators from the Peel Regional Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have arrested and charged a 29-year-old Brampton man in connection with an extortion investigation.
"Beginning in April, the victim allegedly received ongoing demands for money under threats of violence made toward his family, home, business and personal property," it added.
The statement read, "On Saturday, September 5, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a fire at the victim's business. Investigators allege that an individual attended the business, poured a flammable liquid believed to be gasoline near a garage door, and ignited it, causing a fire inside the premises."
It noted that the damage to the victim's business premises and nearby vehicles was estimated at approximately $100,000. On Friday, October 9, the suspect, Jasjeet Singh (29) of Brampton, was located and arrested.
He was charged with extortion and subsequently held for a bail hearing before being produced in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
The investigation is ongoing, with police suspecting that other individuals may also be linked to the case and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying and locating any individuals connected to this incident.
Earlier this month, two accused were arrested and charged for alleged extortion crimes, including targeting Kaps’ Café, the eatery owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia.
The arrests were made public by the British Columbia Provincial Extortion Task Force. Both incidents of shootings for which the accused have been charged occurred in October 2025.
On October 12 last year, a woman sustained injuries after shots were fired at a home in Surrey. Days later, on October 16, Kaps’ Café was targeted, and fired at. Although the business was closed at the time, two employees were inside but were not injured.
They were identified as Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both aged 22 years. They both face a count each of reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to the two incidents.
In September this year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said that 188 removal orders were issued on various inadmissibility grounds, and 111 individuals were removed from Canada.
Those figures pertained to extortion-related violence and crime. In the Greater Toronto Area, 50 removal orders were issued, and 23 individuals removed from the country.