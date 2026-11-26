CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old man of Indian origin hailing from Punjab has been arrested in Canada in connection with an extortion case in which he allegedly threatened a victim and his family before setting fire to the victim’s business premises.

Earlier this month, two people were arrested for allegedly targeting Kaps’ Café, owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia. This year, more than 188 removal orders were issued on various inadmissibility grounds, and 111 individuals were removed from Canada.

The accused, identified as Jasjeet Singh, a Brampton resident, was arrested by the police’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) on October 9. The Peel Region Police in a statement stated that the investigators from the Peel Regional Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have arrested and charged a 29-year-old Brampton man in connection with an extortion investigation.

"Beginning in April, the victim allegedly received ongoing demands for money under threats of violence made toward his family, home, business and personal property," it added.

The statement read, "On Saturday, September 5, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a fire at the victim's business. Investigators allege that an individual attended the business, poured a flammable liquid believed to be gasoline near a garage door, and ignited it, causing a fire inside the premises."

It noted that the damage to the victim's business premises and nearby vehicles was estimated at approximately $100,000. On Friday, October 9, the suspect, Jasjeet Singh (29) of Brampton, was located and arrested.

He was charged with extortion and subsequently held for a bail hearing before being produced in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.