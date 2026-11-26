In her complaint, the girl accused the MLA of threatening to kill her if she spoke about the incident. Bharti was the first to report the girl's statement on his digital media platform.

In her written statement to the police, the girl said that in May 2026, two women, identified as Ema Bara and Josima Khakha, took her away, promising to provide her with an education and enrol her in a school. She was first taken to the MLA's residence in Simdega and later brought to Ranchi.

The girl alleged that instead of being provided with an education, she was made to perform domestic chores. She claimed that minor mistakes or delays in completing her work led to physical assault, verbal abuse and denial of adequate food.

She also alleged that she faced continuous harassment at both locations and was threatened whenever she attempted to protest against the mistreatment.

The complaint further alleged that on August 5, 2026, the MLA sexually assaulted the girl at his Ranchi residence (House No. 12). It stated that he overpowered her and raped her despite her resistance.

The girl also told the police that she was threatened with death and that her body would be disposed of if she disclosed the incident.

She managed to escape the following day and reached her village in Simdega. After returning home, her health deteriorated due to the physical abuse she had endured, following which she recounted the ordeal to her family.

Meanwhile, the girl's grandfather lodged a counter-complaint against two persons, including the journalist, accusing them of abducting her and coercing her into filing a false case.

The BJP has questioned why the MLA has not been arrested despite an FIR being registered against him. A delegation of the BJP's Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha, led by its state president Sanny Toppo, also submitted a memorandum to Governor Santosh Gangwar, seeking the MLA's arrest.