DEHRADUN: More than 65 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib in 2026, even as an RTI response revealed limited action and low recovery in alleged cyber frauds involving Kedarnath helicopter bookings.

Sonprayag police received 105 complaints of cyber fraud linked to helicopter ticket bookings during the Kedarnath pilgrimage, but registered only two FIRs. No arrests were reported, according to information obtained from Kotwali Sonprayag in Rudraprayag district under the Right to Information Act.

The alleged fraud involved ₹27,36,686, the response stated. Just ₹48,800—about 1.78% of the amount—was recovered and returned to victims. It also reported that no websites allegedly selling fake helicopter tickets were blocked during the period covered.

Noida-based RTI activist Amit Gupta, who shared the findings with TNIE, said they raised questions about the response to online fraud during a major pilgrimage.

"More than a hundred complaints were received, yet only two FIRs were registered. The reply says there were no arrests, and barely 1.78 percent of the reported amount was returned to victims," Gupta said. He called for stronger investigations, faster recovery of money and action against fraudulent booking websites.

"Pilgrims travelling from across the country should not be left to deal with the consequences alone. The administration must assess complaints, trace the money and inform people about authorised booking channels," he said.