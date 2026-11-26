DEHRADUN: More than 65 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib in 2026, even as an RTI response revealed limited action and low recovery in alleged cyber frauds involving Kedarnath helicopter bookings.
Sonprayag police received 105 complaints of cyber fraud linked to helicopter ticket bookings during the Kedarnath pilgrimage, but registered only two FIRs. No arrests were reported, according to information obtained from Kotwali Sonprayag in Rudraprayag district under the Right to Information Act.
The alleged fraud involved ₹27,36,686, the response stated. Just ₹48,800—about 1.78% of the amount—was recovered and returned to victims. It also reported that no websites allegedly selling fake helicopter tickets were blocked during the period covered.
Noida-based RTI activist Amit Gupta, who shared the findings with TNIE, said they raised questions about the response to online fraud during a major pilgrimage.
"More than a hundred complaints were received, yet only two FIRs were registered. The reply says there were no arrests, and barely 1.78 percent of the reported amount was returned to victims," Gupta said. He called for stronger investigations, faster recovery of money and action against fraudulent booking websites.
"Pilgrims travelling from across the country should not be left to deal with the consequences alone. The administration must assess complaints, trace the money and inform people about authorised booking channels," he said.
The RTI figures relate to complaints received by Sonprayag police and do not represent a complete account of cyber fraud across the Char Dham route. The response does not specify whether all complaints involved the same methods. Nor does it clarify whether requests to block suspected websites were sent to other agencies or whether action was taken outside the period covered.
Helicopter seats are in high demand, and fraudsters can exploit pilgrims’ online searches through websites, social media pages or contact details that appear genuine. Victims may be persuaded to transfer money for tickets that do not exist.
According to the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), 78,779 pilgrims used helicopter services during the first phase of the yatra, up to June 26. Of these, 67,064 travelled on shuttle services and 11,715 through charter operations. The final full-season figure is awaited, officials said.
The Uttarakhand Tourism Department’s yatra wing said Kedarnath and Yamunotri portals closed on November 11, Badrinath on November 16 and Gangotri on November 10. Hemkund Sahib closed for winter on October 10.
The department reported 23,39,772 visitors to Badrinath, 19,33,138 to Kedarnath, 10,07,177 to Gangotri, 8,84,841 to Yamunotri and 3,90,696 to Hemkund Sahib. It gave the combined Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib footfall as 65,65,624.
Hemkund Sahib’s tally was described as a record. The high-altitude gurdwara, at 4,572 metres, is considered the world’s highest.
Gupta said he sought the information to highlight risks to pilgrims and press for stronger safeguards against online scams.