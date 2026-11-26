SRINAGAR: Despite the ongoing protest by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) demanding postponement of the December 4 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) elections, the Ladakh administration has said polling will be held as scheduled, with counting on December 6. Climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk, meanwhile, alleged that the administration would spend Rs 60 crore of taxpayers' money to bring Ladakhi voters back for the elections instead of holding them in summer.

According to the UT administration, polling across all 100 constituencies in the eight hill councils will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes for the recently held panchayat elections and the hill council polls will take place on December 6.

A UT official said the Ladakh State Election Commission has scheduled November 29 for government employees engaged in election duty who would be unable to vote at their respective polling stations on December 4.

The Army and ITBP authorities have also been requested to grant special leave to local Ladakhi personnel on December 4 to enable them to vote at their respective polling stations. Those who are unable to vote on the day have been asked to cast their votes at designated centres at the headquarters of the eight hill council areas on November 29, alongside government employees engaged in election duty.

The electoral rolls of all 100 constituencies have been shared with the Army and ITBP authorities to facilitate verification of serving personnel registered as voters in Ladakh. The administration has also sought their assistance in enabling Ladakhi personnel to exercise their franchise.