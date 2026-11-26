SRINAGAR: Despite the ongoing protest by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) demanding postponement of the December 4 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) elections, the Ladakh administration has said polling will be held as scheduled, with counting on December 6. Climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk, meanwhile, alleged that the administration would spend Rs 60 crore of taxpayers' money to bring Ladakhi voters back for the elections instead of holding them in summer.
According to the UT administration, polling across all 100 constituencies in the eight hill councils will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes for the recently held panchayat elections and the hill council polls will take place on December 6.
A UT official said the Ladakh State Election Commission has scheduled November 29 for government employees engaged in election duty who would be unable to vote at their respective polling stations on December 4.
The Army and ITBP authorities have also been requested to grant special leave to local Ladakhi personnel on December 4 to enable them to vote at their respective polling stations. Those who are unable to vote on the day have been asked to cast their votes at designated centres at the headquarters of the eight hill council areas on November 29, alongside government employees engaged in election duty.
The electoral rolls of all 100 constituencies have been shared with the Army and ITBP authorities to facilitate verification of serving personnel registered as voters in Ladakh. The administration has also sought their assistance in enabling Ladakhi personnel to exercise their franchise.
A total of 266 candidates are contesting 100 constituencies across the eight hill councils, of which 36 seats are reserved for women. The Congress and BJP have fielded 79 candidates each, while the National Conference has fielded 14. There are also 94 independent candidates.
The LAB is staging an indefinite dharna and hunger strike at NDS Memorial Park in Leh, demanding that the polls be deferred by at least six months. It has threatened to intensify its agitation if the administration does not provide a written assurance on its demands by November 26.
Meanwhile, climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk said people were protesting against holding the hill council elections in the middle of winter on December 4 and demanding the release of the report of the judicial inquiry into last year's violence in Leh.
"At this time, people of Ladakh go out in huge numbers and around 400-500 people are going out daily. Now the administration, as per a circular, is going to bring them back for polling. They will bring them back from Air Force IL-76 flights instead of holding polls in summer. It will cost administration Rs 60 crores to bring them back and about 2,000 people can get a job for a year from that month. You can see how tax money is being spent on useless things," he said in a video message.
The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are jointly spearheading the agitation for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and a UT-level elected body for Ladakh, oppose holding the hill council polls in winter. They contend that 20-30% of the region's population migrates to other areas to escape the harsh winter.