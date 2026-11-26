NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of seeking to use its “super-tainted” two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill during the special sitting of Parliament, asserting that it would oppose the move.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the government had made the delimitation bills public on the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14, 2026, but they met their “well-deserved” fate on the night of April 17.
“Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi government announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
“Can there be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution?” he asked, adding, “The fight is on.”
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, responding to Ramesh's post, said, “Absolutely. The fight is on -- a fight to save Indian democracy, to protect India's unity and to save our Parliament's integrity.”
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also accused the government of attempting to push through the delimitation bill.
“They are Vote Chors. They are Seat Chors. There is no doubt that their delimitation bill will be nothing more than an exercise in Sansad Chori,” he said.
“To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass. Bring it on,” he added in a post on X.
The Congress leaders' remarks came after the government proposed a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact “essential” business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.
“The government has requested the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30, 2026, and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to transact essential government business,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Thursday.
Subject to the exigencies of business, the sittings of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, he said.
The special sitting will be an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but has not yet been prorogued, the formal ending of a session.
(With inputs from PTI)