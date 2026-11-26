NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of seeking to use its “super-tainted” two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill during the special sitting of Parliament, asserting that it would oppose the move.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the government had made the delimitation bills public on the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14, 2026, but they met their “well-deserved” fate on the night of April 17.

“Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi government announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“Can there be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution?” he asked, adding, “The fight is on.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, responding to Ramesh's post, said, “Absolutely. The fight is on -- a fight to save Indian democracy, to protect India's unity and to save our Parliament's integrity.”

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also accused the government of attempting to push through the delimitation bill.

“They are Vote Chors. They are Seat Chors. There is no doubt that their delimitation bill will be nothing more than an exercise in Sansad Chori,” he said.

“To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass. Bring it on,” he added in a post on X.