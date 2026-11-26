CHANDIGARH: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday ruled out an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while asserting that the Congress was open to joining hands with like-minded parties within the INDIA bloc.

He said the party would announce its candidates by the beginning of next month, following a meeting of the selection committee.

Bajwa was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Punjab Congress's ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ in Amritsar, held on Constitution Day as part of the party's nationwide campaign to safeguard constitutional values, oppose alleged electoral irregularities and highlight the drug menace in Punjab.

Dismissing the political significance of the alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, Bajwa said, “Zero plus zero equals zero.”

Taking a dig at the SAD, he said Sukhbir Badal should clarify whether the BJP had given the party any assurances on the farm laws, the release of Bandi Sikhs and the scrapping of the Agniveer scheme, which were among the key issues concerning Punjab.

Bajwa also launched a sharp attack on the AAP, accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of misusing Punjab's public resources to organise a party event while the state grappled with a mounting financial crisis.

Reacting to the AAP's Punjab Khushhaal (Prosperous) Rally in Moga, organised to mark the party's 15th Foundation Day, Bajwa alleged that government machinery, including state-owned buses, administrative resources and police personnel, had been deployed for a political function at the expense of the public exchequer.

“Before calling it a Khushhaal Rally, AAP must answer a fundamental question: has Punjab actually become prosperous under its rule? When the state is drowning in debt, why is public money being spent on a party celebration? Punjabis are already bearing the brunt of financial mismanagement, and this event has added to their inconvenience,” Bajwa said.