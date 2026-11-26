CHANDIGARH: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday ruled out an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while asserting that the Congress was open to joining hands with like-minded parties within the INDIA bloc.
He said the party would announce its candidates by the beginning of next month, following a meeting of the selection committee.
Bajwa was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Punjab Congress's ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ in Amritsar, held on Constitution Day as part of the party's nationwide campaign to safeguard constitutional values, oppose alleged electoral irregularities and highlight the drug menace in Punjab.
Dismissing the political significance of the alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, Bajwa said, “Zero plus zero equals zero.”
Taking a dig at the SAD, he said Sukhbir Badal should clarify whether the BJP had given the party any assurances on the farm laws, the release of Bandi Sikhs and the scrapping of the Agniveer scheme, which were among the key issues concerning Punjab.
Bajwa also launched a sharp attack on the AAP, accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of misusing Punjab's public resources to organise a party event while the state grappled with a mounting financial crisis.
Reacting to the AAP's Punjab Khushhaal (Prosperous) Rally in Moga, organised to mark the party's 15th Foundation Day, Bajwa alleged that government machinery, including state-owned buses, administrative resources and police personnel, had been deployed for a political function at the expense of the public exchequer.
“Before calling it a Khushhaal Rally, AAP must answer a fundamental question: has Punjab actually become prosperous under its rule? When the state is drowning in debt, why is public money being spent on a party celebration? Punjabis are already bearing the brunt of financial mismanagement, and this event has added to their inconvenience,” Bajwa said.
He further questioned the government's claims of prosperity, pointing to what he described as rising drug abuse and organised crime in the state.
“Drug abuse and organised crime have become major concerns in Punjab under the AAP government. Families, including those of police personnel, have suffered irreparable losses. Is this the prosperity AAP is celebrating? For grieving families, such celebrations are nothing short of an insensitive mockery of their suffering,” he added.
Bajwa said the state's financial condition was equally alarming, alleging that even routine government expenditure was being met through borrowed funds. He pointed out that Punjab's outstanding debt was projected to reach Rs 4,47,754 crore by March 31, 2027.
“If borrowing is required even to run the day-to-day affairs of the state, where is the promised prosperity? AAP is spending public money to celebrate its political milestones while pushing Punjab deeper into a debt trap. The people of Punjab deserve accountability, not publicity-driven rallies,” Bajwa said.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh said the biggest challenge before the country today was to protect the Constitution and democratic institutions.
He said the farmers of Punjab had made immense contributions towards feeding the nation. Yet, those very farmers were forced to remain on the streets for nearly two years to get the Centre's three farm laws repealed. As many as 750 farmers had sacrificed their lives during the agitation. It was not merely a farmers' struggle but a fight to protect their rights and democratic values, he said, adding that people needed to unite against forces seeking to crush the rights of ordinary citizens.
Targeting the AAP government, Singh said the party in Punjab was functioning like the BJP's B-team. Instead of putting the state on the path of development during its five-year tenure, the government had turned it into a police state, he alleged.
The AAP government had failed to provide better schools and colleges to students and ensure adequate healthcare facilities and hospitals for patients, he said.
Singh said the BJP's politics of hatred was dividing the country. Promoting hatred and social divisions to remain in power had become the foundation of the BJP's politics, he alleged, adding that the country was steadily moving towards fragmentation.
At such a critical time, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were fighting to safeguard the Constitution, democracy and national unity, he said.
He further said the country's debt burden was continuously increasing, with the figure standing at approximately Rs 225 lakh crore, raising serious questions about the state of the national economy.
On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party had made several major guarantees before coming to power in Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal had failed to fulfil their promise of delivering justice in sacrilege cases within four months and eradicating drugs from Punjab, he alleged.
Drug abuse, unemployment and the deteriorating law-and-order situation continued to pose serious challenges to the state, Singh said.