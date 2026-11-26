LUCKNOW: Accusing both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of failing to provide adequate representation to minorities in politics and positions of power, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reiterated that if his Samajik Parivartan Morcha came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, his alliance partner, Chandrashekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram (ASP-KR), would become the Chief Minister.
Addressing the alliance’s first joint rally on Constitution Day in Lucknow, Owaisi accused both the BJP and the SP of failing to safeguard the Constitution.
He focused his address on constitutional values, the political representation of Muslims and his alliance’s pitch for Chandrashekhar Azad as its chief ministerial face, while calling upon the people of Uttar Pradesh to reject both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.
Owaisi, however, renewed his call for unity among opposition parties to keep the BJP away from a third consecutive term in the state. He expressed confidence that his alliance with the ASP-KR was capable of preventing the BJP from forming the government in 2027.
Invoking BR Ambedkar at the rally, Owaisi said the Constitution guaranteed liberty, fraternity, justice and equality. He attacked the BJP, saying social justice could not be achieved through bulldozers or encounters.
“It would be possible only through Babasaheb’s Constitution,” he added.
He claimed that, if voted to power, Chandrashekhar would restore the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi also described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a move to weaken the Constitution.
Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Owaisi accused it of practising caste-based politics and seeking Muslim votes without providing adequate representation to the community.
He asked the SP chief whether he would give a ticket to a Muslim candidate from his constituency of Karhal. Yadav had won the Karhal seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Owaisi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of indulging in communal politics instead of addressing unemployment and shortcomings in the education system.
“We will help youth become doctors and engineers, ensuring that our students get the opportunity to study in IITs,” he said.
Owaisi also referred to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots while urging people to support the Morcha’s candidates in the 2027 elections instead of backing the SP or the BJP.
“The opportunity before us is to show the door to both the red cap of the Samajwadi Party and the RSS-BJP,” he said.
Praising his alliance partner, Owaisi said Azad could lead a government representing the poor, oppressed and deprived.
Addressing the rally, ASP-KR chief Chandrashekhar Azad assured the Muslim community that, if elected, he would appoint a Muslim and a Dalit as the state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers.
“Abdul will no longer lay the carpet; he will sit beside Chandrashekhar as Deputy CM,” said the Nagina MP.
Accusing the Samajwadi Party of backstabbing, he said it had sent wealthy people associated with the BJP to the Rajya Sabha.
“You seek votes from us and send BJP supporters to the Rajya Sabha. But we are not you (SP); we are confronting the BJP. We are large-hearted people, still inviting you to join our Samajik Parivartan Morcha,” Chandrashekhar said, adding that his invitation would make it clear who wanted an alliance to defeat the BJP and who did not.