LUCKNOW: Accusing both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of failing to provide adequate representation to minorities in politics and positions of power, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reiterated that if his Samajik Parivartan Morcha came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, his alliance partner, Chandrashekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram (ASP-KR), would become the Chief Minister.

Addressing the alliance’s first joint rally on Constitution Day in Lucknow, Owaisi accused both the BJP and the SP of failing to safeguard the Constitution.

He focused his address on constitutional values, the political representation of Muslims and his alliance’s pitch for Chandrashekhar Azad as its chief ministerial face, while calling upon the people of Uttar Pradesh to reject both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Owaisi, however, renewed his call for unity among opposition parties to keep the BJP away from a third consecutive term in the state. He expressed confidence that his alliance with the ASP-KR was capable of preventing the BJP from forming the government in 2027.

Invoking BR Ambedkar at the rally, Owaisi said the Constitution guaranteed liberty, fraternity, justice and equality. He attacked the BJP, saying social justice could not be achieved through bulldozers or encounters.

“It would be possible only through Babasaheb’s Constitution,” he added.

He claimed that, if voted to power, Chandrashekhar would restore the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi also described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a move to weaken the Constitution.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Owaisi accused it of practising caste-based politics and seeking Muslim votes without providing adequate representation to the community.

He asked the SP chief whether he would give a ticket to a Muslim candidate from his constituency of Karhal. Yadav had won the Karhal seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.