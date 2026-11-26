NEW DELHI: The government is likely to convene an extended sitting of the Monsoon session of Parliament for two to three days after December 1-2, as the prospects of holding a separate Winter session appear remote given the limited time available and upcoming state elections.
Political circles remained abuzz on Wednesday with speculation that a short sitting, possibly from December 3 to 5 or on December 6, could be convened at short notice.
A full-fledged Winter session, by contrast, would require a notice of at least 14 days, as per convention.
There is also speculation that the extended Monsoon session could be convened just ahead of December 8, when the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are scheduled to hold a mega rally in Punjab.
The government is learnt to be making its final preparations to secure the passage of two key bills — the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 — by managing the required numbers in both Houses of Parliament. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House.
“The most important is the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to ensure one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies through delimitation,” a highly-placed source said.
Meanwhile, there is also speculation that, following the December 8 rally in Punjab, the government may undertake a significant reshuffle of the Union Cabinet. The rally is expected to be the first major display of unity following the BJP’s renewed alliance with the SAD ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.
The anticipated Cabinet reshuffle is likely to accommodate key political figures from alliance partners, including the SAD and the Janata Dal (United). The reshuffle could take place between December 15 and 18, sources said.
Under Rule 15
There is a growing view in political circles that a special extended sitting of Parliament, lasting two to three days, convened under Rule 15, would be a more feasible option, as it could be called at short notice. Rule 15 of the Lok Sabha Rules allows the Speaker to call a sitting at any time after adjournment sine die, provided the House has not yet been prorogued. Two Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13.