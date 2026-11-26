NEW DELHI: The government is likely to convene an extended sitting of the Monsoon session of Parliament for two to three days after December 1-2, as the prospects of holding a separate Winter session appear remote given the limited time available and upcoming state elections.

Political circles remained abuzz on Wednesday with speculation that a short sitting, possibly from December 3 to 5 or on December 6, could be convened at short notice.

A full-fledged Winter session, by contrast, would require a notice of at least 14 days, as per convention.

There is also speculation that the extended Monsoon session could be convened just ahead of December 8, when the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are scheduled to hold a mega rally in Punjab.

The government is learnt to be making its final preparations to secure the passage of two key bills — the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 — by managing the required numbers in both Houses of Parliament. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House.