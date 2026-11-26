Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described the Constitution as the soul of the nation and the country's greatest weapon against injustice, pledging to defend it under all circumstances.
In a post on X on Constitution Day, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Constitution was the foundation of India's democracy and a shield protecting every citizen's dignity and rights.
"India's Constitution is not just a book; it is the soul of the nation. It is a shield for every citizen's dignity, the strength of every voice, a guardian of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," Gandhi said.
Calling it the country's "greatest weapon against injustice", he said he renewed his pledge to defend the Constitution and continue fighting for the rights of every Indian.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes to citizens on Constitution Day, reaffirming his commitment to protecting the Constitution and democracy.
Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Kharge said, "Political democracy cannot survive unless there is social democracy at its foundation."
He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu, Ambedkar and other national leaders who laid the foundations of modern India.
Protecting the Constitution's core ideals of justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, secularism and socialism was the country's greatest national responsibility, Kharge said.
He urged citizens to renew their commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and democracy and preserving India's unity, integrity and harmony.
The Congress has organised protests across the country against alleged "vote chori" to mark Constitution Day.
(With inputs from PTI)