Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described the Constitution as the soul of the nation and the country's greatest weapon against injustice, pledging to defend it under all circumstances.

In a post on X on Constitution Day, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Constitution was the foundation of India's democracy and a shield protecting every citizen's dignity and rights.

"India's Constitution is not just a book; it is the soul of the nation. It is a shield for every citizen's dignity, the strength of every voice, a guardian of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," Gandhi said.

Calling it the country's "greatest weapon against injustice", he said he renewed his pledge to defend the Constitution and continue fighting for the rights of every Indian.