The Congress on Thursday claimed that rising prices, stagnant incomes and shrinking employment opportunities have pushed rural India into severe economic distress, warning that the BJP could face electoral setbacks in upcoming polls.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the impact of inflation was far more severe in rural areas, where household incomes were already limited and purchasing power had declined.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the entire country was grappling with inflation, but rural households were bearing a disproportionate burden.
"Aamdani Chavanni, Kharcha Paach Rupayya (Income is a quarter, expenditure is five rupees)," he said, describing the widening gap between earnings and expenses.
He pointed to rising costs of essential commodities, including pulses, sugar, onions, spices and cooking oil, as well as cooking gas, education, healthcare and transportation. With incomes remaining stagnant, families were increasingly being forced to cut back on basic needs or borrow money to make ends meet, he said.
Ramesh added that the burden was particularly acute among marginalised communities, which lacked savings, stable employment and the resources to withstand financial shocks.
He also accused the Modi government of weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which he described as a crucial safety net that guaranteed employment to the rural poor.
"Rural India is seething with anger over this situation," Ramesh said, linking the discontent to the BJP's performance in the recent Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, where he claimed the ruling "double-engine" government had suffered a major setback.
He predicted that the BJP would face similar reverses in upcoming elections as inflation, unemployment and declining incomes continued to weigh on households.
The Congress has repeatedly accused the Centre of failing to contain price rise and pursuing anti-people economic policies. The government, however, has rejected the opposition's criticism and pointed to India's GDP growth figures as evidence of economic strength.
(With inputs from PTI)