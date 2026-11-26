The Congress on Thursday claimed that rising prices, stagnant incomes and shrinking employment opportunities have pushed rural India into severe economic distress, warning that the BJP could face electoral setbacks in upcoming polls.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the impact of inflation was far more severe in rural areas, where household incomes were already limited and purchasing power had declined.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the entire country was grappling with inflation, but rural households were bearing a disproportionate burden.

"Aamdani Chavanni, Kharcha Paach Rupayya (Income is a quarter, expenditure is five rupees)," he said, describing the widening gap between earnings and expenses.