VARANASI: Political dynasties are hardly new to Uttar Pradesh, but in Purvanchal, a different kind of succession planning appears to be taking shape. Strongman politicians are scouting for safe constituencies from which to launch their children’s electoral careers ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in four months.
Prominent among them is former independent MLC Brijesh Kumar Singh, whose gang’s decades-long rivalry with that of Mukhtar Ansari is believed to have claimed over 200 lives. While Ansari’s son Abbas is campaigning from Mau Sadar, the seat he won in the previous Assembly poll, Brijesh is said to be exploring seats for himself or his son Siddharth Singh.
Political sources say Brijesh is interested in seats with a sizeable Kshatriya and upper-caste electorate in Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Ghazipur districts. Brijesh contested the 2012 Assembly election from Saiyadraja while in jail, finishing second. He became an MLC from Varanasi in 2022.
Another anxious father is BJP MLC Shyam Narayan Singh, better known as Vineet Singh. His older son, Akash Singh alias Sunny, is preparing for an assembly debut preferably on a BJP ticket, potentially from Chandauli, Mirzapur or Sonbhadra districts.
Akash managed his father’s election campaign from Saiyadraja when Vineet was lodged in Ranchi jail in an abduction case. Vineet, however, lost. Akash is also the son-in-law of Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Singh, who won the Saiyadraja seat in 2012.
Further west, in the Gonda-Balrampur region, speculation surrounds the possible electoral debut of Shalini Singh, daughter of former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She is believed to be exploring Noida or a neighbouring constituency in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Her brothers, Karan Bhushan Singh and Prateek Bhushan Singh, are already active politicians.
In Prayagraj, Allahabad West, once considered the political stronghold of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, is also drawing attention. Political sources claim that Atiq’s eldest son Mohammad Umar, currently lodged in Lucknow jail in an extortion case, could explore an electoral debut from the constituency, potentially with the AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance.