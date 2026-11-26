VARANASI: Political dynasties are hardly new to Uttar Pradesh, but in Purvanchal, a different kind of succession planning appears to be taking shape. Strongman politicians are scouting for safe constituencies from which to launch their children’s electoral careers ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in four months.

Prominent among them is former independent MLC Brijesh Kumar Singh, whose gang’s decades-long rivalry with that of Mukhtar Ansari is believed to have claimed over 200 lives. While Ansari’s son Abbas is campaigning from Mau Sadar, the seat he won in the previous Assembly poll, Brijesh is said to be exploring seats for himself or his son Siddharth Singh.

Political sources say Brijesh is interested in seats with a sizeable Kshatriya and upper-caste electorate in Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Ghazipur districts. Brijesh contested the 2012 Assembly election from Saiyadraja while in jail, finishing second. He became an MLC from Varanasi in 2022.

Another anxious father is BJP MLC Shyam Narayan Singh, better known as Vineet Singh. His older son, Akash Singh alias Sunny, is preparing for an assembly debut preferably on a BJP ticket, potentially from Chandauli, Mirzapur or Sonbhadra districts.