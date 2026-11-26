NEW DELHI: The government has decided to step up its crackdown on criminals and terror networks operating from overseas, with plans to attach their properties, primarily in Delhi, set up a dedicated extradition cell and track users of foreign SIM cards to disrupt links between overseas handlers and local operatives, sources said.

The move signals a shift in the country's law enforcement strategy from targeting individual offenders to dismantling the wider networks, financial structures and support systems that enable transnational crime and terrorism, they said.

A source said, “The plan is to bring multiple agencies together under a coordinated action plan, with a focus on identifying and weakening the infrastructure sustaining criminal operations.”

Under the proposed framework, agencies will identify properties in Delhi belonging to criminals currently based abroad and initiate proceedings for their attachment. The move is aimed at targeting the financial resources that support their activities in India, the sources said.

“A dedicated extradition cell will also be set up to strengthen investigations, prepare legal cases and coordinate with foreign law enforcement agencies to secure the return of fugitives wanted in India,” another source said.

In another significant measure, agencies will also trace users of foreign SIM cards allegedly used by overseas handlers to communicate with operatives on the ground, the sources said. The exercise “is intended to break communication and command channels linking criminal networks across borders”.

“The aim is to target the entire network, nexus and gang instead of hunting down individuals. Multiple agencies will work closely under a coordinated plan, with a focus on delivering results,” the source said.

Separately, central agencies have intensified their operations against members of the Shahzad Bhatti gang, with searches and raids underway at multiple locations across the country. More arrests are expected in the coming days, the sources said.

Bhatti, a Pakistani gangster who emerged from Lahore's underworld, is believed to have operated from Dubai and other locations in West Asia, maintaining links across Pakistan and the UAE.

Indian agencies have increasingly viewed him as a suspected terror handler rather than merely an organised crime figure. They allege that he operates with the backing of Pakistan's ISI and is involved in facilitating the movement of weapons and explosives consignments into Punjab and the Delhi-NCR region.