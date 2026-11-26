SRINAGAR: The controversy over alleged excavation work near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam, en route to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, continued to escalate despite government assurances that the water body was completely safe and no tampering had been detected.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded the cancellation of the project MoU and a comprehensive environmental assessment. Senior Congress leader Karan Singh, son of J&K's last Maharaja Hari Singh, opposed the use of heavy machinery on the route, saying, “We do not have to make every pilgrim route into a motorable road.” Meanwhile, a woman who launched an online petition against the construction alleged that Cyber Police had asked her to take it down.
Addressing a press conference, Mehbooba questioned why she had been prevented from visiting the site if the government had nothing to hide. Police had stopped her from visiting Sheshnag Lake on Tuesday.
Questioning how an excavator had reached an altitude of more than 3,500 metres, she demanded to know who had authorised the work.
Describing the issue as an existential threat to Kashmir, she warned that disturbing glaciers, the lake and surrounding forests could have serious ecological consequences, including an impact on the formation of the ice Shivling at the Amarnath cave.
She asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to cancel the MoU with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), make the agreement public, halt construction and constitute a team of legislators and environmental experts to inspect the site.
A video showing earthmovers carrying out excavation work near Sheshnag Lake, located at an altitude of 3,590 metres en route to the Amarnath cave shrine and among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in J&K, triggered an outcry in the Union Territory.
Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, son of J&K's last Maharaja Hari Singh, also joined the chorus against the use of heavy machinery in the Sheshnag Lake area.
“I was shocked to read that heavy earth-moving equipment is being used to widen the route to Amarnath, and that too at a spot overlooking Sheshnag, which is one of the most beautiful lakes in India,” Singh said.
“I join my voice with those who are protesting about this, and would urge those concerned not to use heavy equipment on this route. We do not have to make every pilgrim route into a motorable road just for the convenience of tourists. Genuine pilgrims will not mind walking or riding towards this great shrine,” he said.
Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh said preserving J&K's natural beauty and unique ecology was a collective responsibility.
Expressing concern over the felling and burning of protected Chinar and Chestnut trees and road construction near Sheshnag, he cited the experiences of Uttarakhand and Nepal as warnings against unchecked development.
“The fragile ecosystem of J&K, already under considerable stress, cannot afford such irreversible damage,” he said, urging the J&K government to take serious cognisance of the activities and ensure strict monitoring before it was too late.
Meanwhile, businessman Zarqua Banday, who initiated an online petition on Change.org titled “Stop construction around Kashmir’s Alpine lakes”, seeking a halt to construction activity near Sheshnag Lake, claimed that Cyber Police had asked her to take it down.
“So, I received a call from the Cyber Police, asking me to take the petition down because it’s illegal,” Banday, a young woman entrepreneur, wrote on her LinkedIn profile.
The online petition has so far garnered more than 11,000 signatures.
Environmental activist and RTI campaigner Raja Muzaffar Bhat alleged that Banday and her family were being harassed over the online petition seeking protection of the lake.
“She is not an anti-national. She has not written against the government or any group or religion. Instead of applauding her civic sense, authorities are allegedly harassing her and summoning her father and brother to a police station,” Bhat said in a post on X.
Forest Minister Altaf Kaloo had on Wednesday claimed that Sheshnag Lake was completely safe and that the existing Amarnath track had neither been altered nor tampered with by the BRO. However, he said he had not been allowed to visit the spot by police due to security concerns.
The BRO has defended the ongoing activity, maintaining that post-Yatra road-widening work was being carried out in accordance with safety norms and environmental safeguards.
Political leaders, environmentalists and religious leaders in Kashmir have expressed concern over the construction activity near Sheshnag and demanded a halt to the ongoing work and an independent scientific investigation.