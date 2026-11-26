SRINAGAR: The controversy over alleged excavation work near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam, en route to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, continued to escalate despite government assurances that the water body was completely safe and no tampering had been detected.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded the cancellation of the project MoU and a comprehensive environmental assessment. Senior Congress leader Karan Singh, son of J&K's last Maharaja Hari Singh, opposed the use of heavy machinery on the route, saying, “We do not have to make every pilgrim route into a motorable road.” Meanwhile, a woman who launched an online petition against the construction alleged that Cyber Police had asked her to take it down.

Addressing a press conference, Mehbooba questioned why she had been prevented from visiting the site if the government had nothing to hide. Police had stopped her from visiting Sheshnag Lake on Tuesday.

Questioning how an excavator had reached an altitude of more than 3,500 metres, she demanded to know who had authorised the work.

Describing the issue as an existential threat to Kashmir, she warned that disturbing glaciers, the lake and surrounding forests could have serious ecological consequences, including an impact on the formation of the ice Shivling at the Amarnath cave.

She asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to cancel the MoU with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), make the agreement public, halt construction and constitute a team of legislators and environmental experts to inspect the site.

A video showing earthmovers carrying out excavation work near Sheshnag Lake, located at an altitude of 3,590 metres en route to the Amarnath cave shrine and among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in J&K, triggered an outcry in the Union Territory.