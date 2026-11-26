RAIPUR: Allegations of nepotism, conflict of interest and financial irregularities in tennis administration have been brought to the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the state sports ministry, with a complainant seeking an independent inquiry and a ban on senior office-bearers contesting the upcoming All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections.

In complaints submitted to the authorities, Chhattisgarh-based advocate Naresh Chandra Gupta has raised allegations against the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and AITA over tournament contracts, leased property and the use of association funds.

The allegations have not been independently established, and the officials and associations named in the complaints have not publicly responded to the representations.

In a complaint dated November 10, 2026, emailed to the Maharashtra ACB Director General on November 11 and later copied to the Prime Minister's Office, Gupta alleged corruption in MSLTA's administration and use of funds.

On November 20, the office of the ACB Director General forwarded the complaint to the Additional Commissioner of Police, ACB Mumbai, for appropriate action.

In a separate representation to Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Gupta sought an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities, conflicts of interest and governance violations at AITA. The minister's office forwarded the representation to the Principal Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department on November 19.

Gupta has urged the ACB to examine government lease conditions, contract awards, payment approvals, conflict-of-interest disclosures, recusal records and service delivery to determine whether any offence has been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The representation names the AITA president, secretary general and interim committee treasurer, and raises specific allegations against them.