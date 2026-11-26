RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested two members of an interstate Kanjar gang and recovered 125 iPhones worth Rs 1.5 crore in connection with a burglary at an Apple store in Raipur. The recovery followed a 25-day operation across four states.

The case was registered at Telibandha police station on November 1, 2026, following a complaint that unidentified persons had broken into the iNvent Innovation Pvt Ltd Apple store on Marine Drive between October 31 and November 1.

The burglars allegedly stole 173 Apple devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, headphones and AirPods, worth around Rs 2 crore. They also took the store's CCTV digital video recorder (DVR). A case was registered under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Raipur Police Commissioner Sanjeev Shukla formed six special teams comprising more than 40 personnel under the supervision of senior DCPs. Although the DVR had been stolen and nearby CCTV footage was unclear, investigators spotted three men arriving on a two-wheeler at 2.37 am and leaving eight minutes later.

Police tracked CCTV footage for 10 days across nearly 250 km up to Mouda in Maharashtra. Investigators also analysed more than 1,100 cell tower IDs and 10 lakh mobile numbers. The breakthrough came when police learnt about an abandoned motorcycle without a number plate near the Kulhan river in Mouda. Its engine and chassis numbers had been scratched, but investigators traced it to a theft in Raipur's Telibandha area on October 25.