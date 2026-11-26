DEHRADUN: The BJP has presented a report card on the Dhami government’s five-year tenure, highlighting employment, women’s empowerment, education and support for businesses.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the document at a party-organised event at a private hotel in Dehradun on Thursday, attended by members of his Cabinet and the BJP organisation. Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the government had brought its report card before the people, as it had in 2022.
“We fulfilled the commitments we made to the public and are continuing to move forward,” he said. He added that voters had broken Uttarakhand’s political pattern in 2022 by returning the BJP to power.
“We are moving towards forming the government for a third consecutive term,” he said. Dhami said employment for young people and women’s empowerment had remained priorities.
Recalling measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government had announced a ₹200-crore relief package for people working in tourism, transport and culture, ₹205 crore for the medical sector, and ₹118 crore for self-help groups and those engaged in self-employment.
He also cited the Vatsalya scheme for children who lost family members during the pandemic. On recruitment, the Chief Minister said the government had introduced an anti-copying law to curb examination fraud. In serious cases of organised cheating, the law provides for life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹10 crore, he said.
“In these years, 36,000 young people have received jobs through a transparent process—without favouritism or bribes,” Dhami said.
He said the newly launched Mukhya Mantri Bhavishya Nirman Yojana would provide free coaching at home to 11,000 candidates preparing for competitive examinations in its first year, helping them avoid the costs of moving to another state or renting accommodation.
The government has allocated ₹5 crore for free coaching for examinations such as NEET and JEE, he added. Under the Global Employment Scheme, young people are receiving German- and Japanese-language training; 106 have secured jobs abroad, Dhami said.
The government has also decided to establish a youth commission, which he said would be taken forward soon. The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand now had about 2,000 start-ups and that a ₹200-crore venture fund had been arranged to support new businesses.
He cited the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana as another source of assistance for young people seeking to start businesses. He also said 140 students were being supported through the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan Yojana, which offers assistance for career planning and competitive-exam preparation after Class 12.
The government has introduced a tablet scheme for students in Classes 10 and 12 and undergraduate courses to help ease financial barriers, he added.