DEHRADUN: The BJP has presented a report card on the Dhami government’s five-year tenure, highlighting employment, women’s empowerment, education and support for businesses.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the document at a party-organised event at a private hotel in Dehradun on Thursday, attended by members of his Cabinet and the BJP organisation. Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the government had brought its report card before the people, as it had in 2022.

“We fulfilled the commitments we made to the public and are continuing to move forward,” he said. He added that voters had broken Uttarakhand’s political pattern in 2022 by returning the BJP to power.

“We are moving towards forming the government for a third consecutive term,” he said. Dhami said employment for young people and women’s empowerment had remained priorities.

Recalling measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government had announced a ₹200-crore relief package for people working in tourism, transport and culture, ₹205 crore for the medical sector, and ₹118 crore for self-help groups and those engaged in self-employment.

He also cited the Vatsalya scheme for children who lost family members during the pandemic. On recruitment, the Chief Minister said the government had introduced an anti-copying law to curb examination fraud. In serious cases of organised cheating, the law provides for life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹10 crore, he said.