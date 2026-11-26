India is a nation that has embraced unity in diversity as its very essence. For a country like India, the Constitution is not merely a collection of rules and regulations; it is a protective shield safeguarding the rights of millions of Indians. It represents the true spirit of our nation and guarantees equality and social justice. It is the instrument through which the ideals of liberty, fraternity and democracy are kept alive.
The Constitution we cherish today is the result of the vision, sacrifice and profound thinking of the Drafting Committee, led by Dr BR Ambedkar, and the many distinguished members who participated in its making. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. Although it came into effect on January 26, 1950, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate and honour its values and significance.
The Preamble’s first words, “We, the People of India…”, show the soul of our Republic, and they carry a powerful democratic message. Our Constitution promises justice, gives courage to the weak, guarantees equality to the oppressed, and lets every Indian live with dignity. All of us need to understand this.
Treasure trove of unique features
Our Constitution is remarkable in many ways. The original Constitution contained 395 Articles, 22 Parts and 8 Schedules, making it the world’s lengthiest written Constitution at the time.
It was handwritten in calligraphic style in both English and Hindi.
Secularism: A fundamental principle of Constitution
The framers of our Constitution studied the constitutions of several leading nations and incorporated their best features in a manner suited to India’s unique circumstances. The parliamentary system was adopted from Britain, Fundamental Rights from the United States and the Directive Principles of State Policy from Ireland.
Through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976, the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ were added to the Preamble, along with the existing description of India as a Sovereign Democratic Republic, making it a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic.
Strong foundation for nation-building
Great leaders such as Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Rajendra Prasad did not merely draft a legal document. They laid a strong foundation for their vision of building an India united in diversity.
When attempts are made to divide society in the name of religion, when human dignity is judged on the basis of caste, when voices that question those in power are suppressed, and when the poor and vulnerable are forced to struggle for their basic rights, it becomes imperative that we remind ourselves of the Constitution.
Karnataka’s social reform and Constitutional values
The history of social reform in Karnataka is deeply intertwined with the values of the Constitution. The principles of Kayaka (dignity of labour), Dasoha (sharing and service) and equality preached by Basavanna, along with the democratic ideals of the Anubhava Mantapa, complement the spirit of our Constitution.
Ambedkar visited several parts of Karnataka, including Belagavi, Nipani, Dharwad, Hubballi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi in North Karnataka. Through his message of education, organisation and struggle, he called for social transformation. There have been instances where certain individuals have made irresponsible statements about changing the Constitution. Any sinister attempt to erase its fundamental ideals in the name of constitutional reform must be opposed collectively and unequivocally.
Women’s representation must be priority
Fifteen women members of the Constituent Assembly, including Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Hansa Mehta, Sucheta Kripalani and G Durgabai, advocated equal rights and played an important role in shaping the Constitution.
On November 17 and 18, the regional conference of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians was organised for the first time in the country at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and CM DK Shivakumar, among others, emphasised the need to implement women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, on the lines of the reservation already provided in local self-government institutions.
Preserving Constitution for future generations
We must preserve and hand over a Constitution-based India to future generations. We must not leave behind a country where people distrust and insult one another in the name of religion or divide fellow human beings on the basis of caste.
Instead, we must pass on an India built on the foundations of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity, an India rooted in harmony and mutual respect.
Power to amend must remain in responsible hands
The unity of the nation and the strength of democracy must take precedence over power,individuals and political interests. Creating awareness about these constitutional values and principles is the true tribute we can pay to Ambedkar and architects of our Constitution. Ambedkar had cautioned that no matter how good a Constitution may be, it will prove ineffective if those entrusted with implementing it are not good.
Let us pledge to read preamble, live by its values
We must respect liberty, practise equality, raise our voices for justice and build a society rooted in fraternity.
We must demonstrate responsibility by refusing to fall prey to fake news, messages of hatred and divisive narratives. Instead, we must promote truth, harmony and constitutional values.
This year, on Constitution Day, along with pledging to read the Preamble, let us also pledge to live by the values enshrined in it.
Saleem ahmed
Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council