India is a nation that has embraced unity in diversity as its very essence. For a country like India, the Constitution is not merely a collection of rules and regulations; it is a protective shield safeguarding the rights of millions of Indians. It represents the true spirit of our nation and guarantees equality and social justice. It is the instrument through which the ideals of liberty, fraternity and democracy are kept alive.

The Constitution we cherish today is the result of the vision, sacrifice and profound thinking of the Drafting Committee, led by Dr BR Ambedkar, and the many distinguished members who participated in its making. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. Although it came into effect on January 26, 1950, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate and honour its values and significance.

The Preamble’s first words, “We, the People of India…”, show the soul of our Republic, and they carry a powerful democratic message. Our Constitution promises justice, gives courage to the weak, guarantees equality to the oppressed, and lets every Indian live with dignity. All of us need to understand this.

Treasure trove of unique features

Our Constitution is remarkable in many ways. The original Constitution contained 395 Articles, 22 Parts and 8 Schedules, making it the world’s lengthiest written Constitution at the time.

It was handwritten in calligraphic style in both English and Hindi.