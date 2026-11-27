CHANDIGARH: A woman died, and several others were injured as a massive forest fire ravaged over 200 hectares of forest land in Nichar block of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh.
The fire broke out at two locations — Urni and Chagaon and has been raging for the past two to three days despite efforts by multiple agencies, including the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
While the blaze at Urni has been brought under control, efforts are underway to douse the fire at Chagaon.
The blaze spread rapidly due to the high-altitude location and strong winds that further fanned the flames. The fire has caused extensive damage to forest resources and wildlife. The extent of the losses will be assessed after the blaze is completely extinguished.
Meanwhile, a woman was killed after a burning branch fell on a car passing through the affected area last evening. The driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving two others injured.
Several people have also sustained injuries while trying to douse the blaze. The forest officials suspect human activity to be the cause of the fire.
An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. "The fire broke out at a high altitude, where the slopes are extremely steep. This is making it difficult to contain the blaze. There is a practice of setting fire to grasslands to promote the growth of fresh grass for cattle fodder. Someone may have set fire to a grassland, from where it spread uncontrollably," said a forest official.
"The slopes are steep, and there are no motorable roads to transport water tankers to the affected areas. Falling rocks from the heights have added to the challenges. Several firefighters were also injured while trying to control the blaze,” said a forest official, adding that firefighting teams were now close to bringing it under control.