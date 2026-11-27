DEHRADUN: Thousands of families who have lived for decades on reserved forest land in Uttarakhand are a step closer to getting legal ownership of the land they occupy.

In a major decision, the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday approved sending a proposal to the Centre to de-reserve reserved forest areas where large habitations have come up over the years. These include Bapugram in Rishikesh, Bindukhatta in Nainital district and several other forest settlements across the state.

Once the Centre gives its nod, the land can be de-notified and the process of regularising the settlements can begin.

Under the decision, 594.94 acres of reserved forest land in Bapugram will be part of the proposal. Similarly, Bindukhatta, where thousands of families have lived for generations, and other long-settled forest pockets will also be covered.

The state government will soon prepare a detailed proposal and send it to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for approval.

Uttarakhand is a forest-dominated state, with nearly 70 percent of its geographical area under forest cover. Any change in the legal status of forest land therefore requires prior approval from the Central government under the Forest (Conservation) Act.

‘De-reserve’ or de-notification means removing a piece of land from the notification of reserved forest. As per rules, the state will have to provide an equal area of non-forest land in lieu of the forest land to be de-reserved, or deposit the prescribed compensatory amount.