DEHRADUN: Thousands of families who have lived for decades on reserved forest land in Uttarakhand are a step closer to getting legal ownership of the land they occupy.
In a major decision, the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday approved sending a proposal to the Centre to de-reserve reserved forest areas where large habitations have come up over the years. These include Bapugram in Rishikesh, Bindukhatta in Nainital district and several other forest settlements across the state.
Once the Centre gives its nod, the land can be de-notified and the process of regularising the settlements can begin.
Under the decision, 594.94 acres of reserved forest land in Bapugram will be part of the proposal. Similarly, Bindukhatta, where thousands of families have lived for generations, and other long-settled forest pockets will also be covered.
The state government will soon prepare a detailed proposal and send it to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for approval.
Uttarakhand is a forest-dominated state, with nearly 70 percent of its geographical area under forest cover. Any change in the legal status of forest land therefore requires prior approval from the Central government under the Forest (Conservation) Act.
‘De-reserve’ or de-notification means removing a piece of land from the notification of reserved forest. As per rules, the state will have to provide an equal area of non-forest land in lieu of the forest land to be de-reserved, or deposit the prescribed compensatory amount.
The Cabinet also formed a ministerial subcommittee to frame a clear policy for regularisation after the Centre's approval and recommend granting of ownership rights soon.
Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision was aimed at giving justice to people who have been living on these lands for decades but have no legal title.
"There are many areas in Uttarakhand, like Bapugram and Bindukhatta, where people have been living for years. The Cabinet has decided to send a proposal to the Government of India to de-reserve all such areas," Uniyal told TNIE.
Forest Minister Uniyal said Cabinet decided to seek the Centre's approval to de-reserve long-settled areas like Bapugram and Bindukhatta, after which a policy will regularise land and a sub-cabinet committee will decide ownership rights. At present, residents of these areas live in a legal grey zone. Since land is recorded as reserved forest, residents lack revenue records, land rights and face hurdles in getting civic amenities.
Officials said once legal status changes, names of families living there for decades will enter revenue records, paving way for permanent bhumidhari rights and planned roads, electricity, water and drainage facilities soon.
The government believes the move will not only provide relief to thousands of families but also bring clarity to the administration of these areas, which have grown into full-fledged residential localities despite remaining on paper as forest land. The proposal will now be sent to the Centre, and the next steps will depend on its approval and the Supreme Court’s permission.