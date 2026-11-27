NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of obstructing the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that while he speaks about the Constitution, he simultaneously ridicules constitutional institutions.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, Shah asserted that Rahul Gandhi would not be able to prevent its implementation.
“The women of the country will certainly get 33% reservation of seats in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies,” he said. Shah’s remarks came before the announcement of a three-day extended special session of Parliament, scheduled from November 30 to December 3.
Addressing a programme titled ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas’ here, Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly questioning the country’s constitutional and judicial institutions. “Whenever a court verdict is not favourable to him, he questions the judiciary. Instead of engaging in discussions in Parliament, he talks about holding discussions on the streets. He maligns the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and travels abroad to tarnish India’s image,” Shah alleged. Shah equated Gandhi’s political approach with the saying, “A bad dancer blames the floor.”
He said political leaders must reach out to people, earn their trust and work towards addressing their problems. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shah remarked, “The people’s trust cannot be won by spending holidays abroad every three months while neglecting issues such as floods and droughts in the country.”
On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah said the framers of the Constitution had included it among the Directive Principles of State Policy to ensure a common set of laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion. “Rahul Gandhi’s party opposes it, but I want to make it clear that in the coming days, we are going to implement the Code in all BJP-ruled states,” he said.
Shah also alleged that constitutional amendments introduced by the Congress had weakened freedom of expression and fundamental rights, while the BJP had focused on strengthening social justice, women’s empowerment and economic reforms.
The home minister elucidated, “The use and misuse of the Constitution depend on those in power... In 1951, Jawaharlal Nehru became the first to curtail freedom of expression by inserting Article 19(2) into Article 19. Through the 24th Constitutional Amendment and the Emergency, the fundamental rights of citizens were taken away.”