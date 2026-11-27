NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of obstructing the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that while he speaks about the Constitution, he simultaneously ridicules constitutional institutions.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, Shah asserted that Rahul Gandhi would not be able to prevent its implementation.

“The women of the country will certainly get 33% reservation of seats in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies,” he said. Shah’s remarks came before the announcement of a three-day extended special session of Parliament, scheduled from November 30 to December 3.

Addressing a programme titled ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas’ here, Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly questioning the country’s constitutional and judicial institutions. “Whenever a court verdict is not favourable to him, he questions the judiciary. Instead of engaging in discussions in Parliament, he talks about holding discussions on the streets. He maligns the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and travels abroad to tarnish India’s image,” Shah alleged. Shah equated Gandhi’s political approach with the saying, “A bad dancer blames the floor.”