NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called for a coordinated global response to attacks on maritime shipping and seafarers, describing such incidents as “unacceptable” and stressing the need to protect international maritime trade amid growing geopolitical volatility.

Addressing foreign ministers and representatives of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) at a ministerial conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the security of sea lanes was critical to global economic growth and called on regional countries to strengthen cooperation to tackle emerging maritime threats.

“Recognising the criticality of maritime trade to global growth, we must deliver on its safety and security. International law, particularly UNCLOS, must be respected. Attacks on maritime shipping and seafarers are simply unacceptable and call for a global response,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of collective action, Jaishankar said Indian Ocean countries needed to become more self-reliant while deepening partnerships to address common security challenges.

“Whether it is to counter terrorism, narcotics trade or illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, or indeed response to climate events and disaster situations, we have to become more self-reliant as well as more enthusiastic about cooperating with partners,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the opportunities arising from growing economic interdependence and globalisation, noting that international cooperation remained essential to addressing shared challenges.

“The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity and shared challenges,” Jaishankar said.

IORA is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, established to promote regional cooperation and sustainable development across the Indian Ocean region.

India, which currently chairs the 23-member grouping, is seeking to strengthen its institutional capacity and regional relevance under the theme of Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Referring to the changing global order, Jaishankar said IORA must strengthen its collective voice and reinforce its position as an effective regional platform.

“At a time of significant geopolitical changes, IORA must enhance its collective voice and reinforce its role as a regional platform,” he said, adding that this would require greater coordination among member states, meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners and a stronger focus on practical cooperation.

“With maritime security, the blue economy and regional connectivity gaining greater strategic importance, the growing need for Indian Ocean nations to move beyond shared concerns towards coordinated and practical action. And this meeting was a move in the right direction.”