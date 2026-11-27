CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned four senior Punjab IAS officers: Krishan Kumar, Varun Roojam, Ramvir and Abhinav Trika in the ongoing investigations into the alleged corruption network involving suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police HS Bhullar case. The apex investigating agency is expected to summon nearly 40 serving and retired officials in this case.
Sources said that all these four officers have been asked to appear before the agency at its Chandigarh office in the first week of December. The summonses have been issued in connection with the agency’s money-laundering investigation into the case involving DIG Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda, who were arrested by the CBI last year.
Earlier, the ED had summoned Administrative Secretary (Health) Kumar Rahul, PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma, retired officers Gurpreet Sapra and Arun Sekhri, Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, and Special Secretary (General Administration) Neeru Katyal Gupta. And Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma (who was recently transferred), as Sapra abd Sharma today appeared before the agency officials and are being questioned as they wereissued a summons to appear on Friday. While Gagan Ajit Singh appeared yesterday evening and was let off after questioning.
Bhullar and Sharda were arrested by the CBI on October 16 last year. Sharda was first caught accepting a bribe on behalf of Bhullar, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, who was arrested on the same day.
In October, scrap dealer Akash Batta had lodged a complaint against Bhullar, alleging that the latter had demanded a bribe through Sharda in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station.
Then the CBI sleuths laid a trap and arrested Sharda while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Bhullar was arrested by the CBI on the same day. The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused in December 2025.
The ED subsequently registered a money-laundering case. Sharda was formally arrested by the ED on September 18, followed by Bhullar’s arrest on October 9. A disproportionate assets case against Bhullar is also being investigated, as the CBI had recovered Rs 7.37 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.32 crore from his residence in Sector 40 of Chandigarh after he was arrested.
After interrogating the duo, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against Sharda before the special PMLA court in Chandigarh. In its complaint, the agency alleged that Sharda operated as a conduit for several government officials, facilitating transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money.
The agency attributed around Rs 1.70 crore in alleged proceeds of crime to him and flagged suspicious financial transactions involving several officers.
The ED has also informed the court about the provisional attachment of Rs 26 lakh in cash. Its investigation into the alleged wider network is continuing.