CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned four senior Punjab IAS officers: Krishan Kumar, Varun Roojam, Ramvir and Abhinav Trika in the ongoing investigations into the alleged corruption network involving suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police HS Bhullar case. The apex investigating agency is expected to summon nearly 40 serving and retired officials in this case.

Sources said that all these four officers have been asked to appear before the agency at its Chandigarh office in the first week of December. The summonses have been issued in connection with the agency’s money-laundering investigation into the case involving DIG Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda, who were arrested by the CBI last year.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Administrative Secretary (Health) Kumar Rahul, PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma, retired officers Gurpreet Sapra and Arun Sekhri, Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, and Special Secretary (General Administration) Neeru Katyal Gupta. And Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma (who was recently transferred), as Sapra abd Sharma today appeared before the agency officials and are being questioned as they wereissued a summons to appear on Friday. While Gagan Ajit Singh appeared yesterday evening and was let off after questioning.

Bhullar and Sharda were arrested by the CBI on October 16 last year. Sharda was first caught accepting a bribe on behalf of Bhullar, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, who was arrested on the same day.