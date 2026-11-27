CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to summon more than two dozen serving and retired officials as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged corruption network involving suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police HS Bhullar, sources said.

The summonses are likely to be issued in connection with the agency's money-laundering investigation into the case involving Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda, both of whom were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Administrative Secretary (Health) Kumar Rahul, PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma, retired officers Gurpreet Sapra and Arun Sekhri, Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Gagan Ajit Singh, Special Secretary (General Administration) Neeru Katyal Gupta and Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, who was recently transferred.

Sapra and Sharma appeared before ED officials on Friday and were being questioned after receiving summonses to appear before the agency. Gagan Ajit Singh had appeared on Thursday evening and was allowed to leave after questioning.

Bhullar and Sharda were arrested by the CBI on October 16 last year. Sharda was caught allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of Bhullar, who was then serving as DIG of the Ropar Range. Bhullar was arrested on the same day.

In October last year, scrap dealer Akash Batta had lodged a complaint against Bhullar, alleging that the latter had demanded a bribe through Sharda in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station.

The CBI subsequently laid a trap and arrested Sharda while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Bhullar was arrested on the same day. The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused in December 2025.

The ED later registered a money-laundering case. Sharda was formally arrested by the agency on September 18, followed by Bhullar on October 9. The CBI is also investigating a disproportionate assets case against Bhullar after recovering Rs 7.37 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.32 crore from his residence in Sector 40, Chandigarh, following his arrest.

After interrogating the duo, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against Sharda before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chandigarh.

In its complaint, the agency alleged that Sharda operated as a conduit for several government officials, facilitating transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money. The agency attributed around Rs 1.70 crore in alleged proceeds of crime to him and flagged suspicious financial transactions involving several officers.

The ED has also informed the court about the provisional attachment of Rs 26 lakh in cash. Its investigation into the alleged wider network is continuing.