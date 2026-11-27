CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the December 23 general elections of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, naming 23 candidates across wards, including seven women and sitting Mayor Saurabh Joshi.

Senior party leaders Devender Babla and Gurbax Rawat also figure in the list. Seven of the 23 candidates announced are women. The names of the candidates were finalised by the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

The list bears the signature of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh.

As per the list, Gurvinder Singh will contest from Ward 1, Ravinder Lohat from Ward 4, Jagtar Singh Dhillon from Ward 6 and Arvind Singh from Ward 7. Kiran Singh has been nominated from Ward 8, Devendra Babla from Ward 10, Sumita Kohli from Ward 11 and Saurabh Joshi from Ward 12.

The party has fielded Sukhjeevan Kaur from Ward 13, Rohit Ghabri from Ward 16, advocate Meenakshi Singh from Ward 17 and Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu) from Ward 18. Abhay Jha will contest from Ward 20, Sunita Kaur from Ward 21, Deepak Sharma from Ward 22 and Deepak Mahajan from Ward 24.

The remaining candidates are Rekha Sood from Ward 26, Gurbax Rawat from Ward 27, Amit Mishra from Ward 28, Priya Vohraotra from Ward 29, Kanwarjit Singh Rana from Ward 33, Bhupinder Sharma from Ward 34 and Rajinder Kumar Sharma from Ward 35.

The elections to elect councillors to the 35 wards of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be held on December 23, while the counting of votes will take place on December 26.

The filing of the nominations began on November 26, with December 3 being the last date for filing papers. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 7.

Following the announcement of the poll schedule on November 20, the model code of conduct came into immediate effect in all 35 wards and will remain in force till the completion of the electoral process.

The polls are being held after a gap of five years.

Electronic Voting Machines will be used for the elections.

The BJP currently enjoys a majority in the municipal corporation house. Over 4.60 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 2,34,516 men, 2,25,671 women and 22 transgenders. Of the total voters, 23 are aged above 100, while 9,177 are above 85. BJP releases list of 23 candidates for Chandigarh MC polls, fields 7 women