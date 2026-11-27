NEW DELHI: Organisational matters and future political strategies dominated the two-day meeting-cum-workshop of the BJP national office-bearers that got underway at Pusa Centre in New Delhi on Friday. Around 110 party functionaries and officials are attending the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the inaugural session along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh.

The proceedings began with floral tributes to the party’s ideological stalwarts, including Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and lighting the traditional lamp by PM Modi and others.

During the deliberations, Nabin reportedly elaborated on the functioning of the party’s organisational machinery and the methodologies adopted to strengthen its internal systems. Discussions centred on improving organisational coordination, streamlining party activities and strengthening the structure at various levels.

Although the meeting remained largely closed to the media and no official briefing was issued, sources indicated that the initial sessions focused on brainstorming and formulating strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Particular attention was reportedly given to the political and organisational challenges ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, including those in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The meeting is being viewed as an important exercise in assessing the party’s organisational preparedness and charting its political roadmap for the coming electoral battles.

Senior BJP leaders and national office-bearers are scheduled to remain at the venue until Saturday, continuing discussions on an organisational boost and poll planning.

Poll planning