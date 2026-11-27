Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the BJP national office-bearers to participate in a two-day meeting of the party which began on the Pusa campus in New Delhi on Friday.

Sources said the meeting, presided over by BJP president Nitin Nabin, has been called to deliberate on key organisational matters and the party's future plans.

This is the first structured meeting of the newly appointed national office-bearers of the BJP in which the prime minister has also participated. It comes as the party prepares for another crucial round of state elections, including in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The prime minister had interacted with national office-bearers in an introductory meeting at the BJP headquarters here on August 22 after the conclusion of their first formal meeting chaired by Nabin.

"The two-day meeting will extensively deliberate on various key organisational matters and the party's future action plans, among other things. The newly appointed national office bearers will also get an opportunity to receive Prime Minister Modi's guidance," a source told PTI.

The meeting, which will have several sessions on various topics, will conclude on Saturday, the sources said.

All the newly appointed national office-bearers, including in-charges and co-in-charges of states and BJP Morchas, will participate in the meeting, they said.

On August 17, the BJP overhauled its national team under party president Nabin, bringing in many new faces and some prominent leaders like former Union minister Smriti Irani as general secretary and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav as vice president.

The party, which said it has maintained the right balance between youth and experience, retained a few veterans, including former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia who was named as one of its 13 vice presidents.

Out of the total 65 office-bearers named in the expanded team, 51 were new. These include 12 women and six leaders from minority communities.

Union minister Piyush Goyal was named national treasurer, a post he held earlier before becoming a minister in the first government of Prime Minister Modi in May 2014. The BJP also retained BL Santhosh as national general secretary (organisation).

In the following months, the BJP also appointed the party's in-charge and co-in-charges of states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from PTI)