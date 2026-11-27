SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday defended the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) road-widening work along the Amarnath Yatra route near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir, accusing the BJP and the PDP of exploiting the controversy to create communal discord.

Challenging those questioning the work, Omar asked them to approach the courts or the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instead of playing with public emotions. He also said he was ready to face an inquiry into the matter.

“I do not resort to lies, nor am I someone who turns truth into falsehood and falsehood into truth for political gains,” Omar said while addressing a function in Jammu’s Bani.

He accused the BJP and the PDP of attempting to revive Hindu-Muslim discord in Jammu and Kashmir over the Amarnath Yatra route.

“They claim that macadam and tarpaulin has been laid,” Omar said, challenging them to show even one foot of tarpaulin. “I am ready to face any inquiry,” he added.

Omar said the Supreme Court had directed that the road be widened to 12 feet. He claimed that a machine had shifted soil to one side, away from Sheshnag Lake, to meet the requirement.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP and the PDP were using the issue to polarise people and cater to their respective constituencies, while keeping an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“If your allegations have so much weight, then go and file a case in the court. Go and file a case in the Green Tribunal. Let me see how much weight your allegations and evidence carry,” he said.

Accusing the parties of playing with public emotions instead of pursuing legal remedies, Omar said his government would not allow attempts to disturb communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have got the legacy slogan of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh Ittihad (unity), and we will maintain that unity,” he said.