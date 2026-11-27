SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday defended the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) road-widening work along the Amarnath Yatra route near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir, accusing the BJP and the PDP of exploiting the controversy to create communal discord.
Challenging those questioning the work, Omar asked them to approach the courts or the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instead of playing with public emotions. He also said he was ready to face an inquiry into the matter.
“I do not resort to lies, nor am I someone who turns truth into falsehood and falsehood into truth for political gains,” Omar said while addressing a function in Jammu’s Bani.
He accused the BJP and the PDP of attempting to revive Hindu-Muslim discord in Jammu and Kashmir over the Amarnath Yatra route.
“They claim that macadam and tarpaulin has been laid,” Omar said, challenging them to show even one foot of tarpaulin. “I am ready to face any inquiry,” he added.
Omar said the Supreme Court had directed that the road be widened to 12 feet. He claimed that a machine had shifted soil to one side, away from Sheshnag Lake, to meet the requirement.
The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP and the PDP were using the issue to polarise people and cater to their respective constituencies, while keeping an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections.
“If your allegations have so much weight, then go and file a case in the court. Go and file a case in the Green Tribunal. Let me see how much weight your allegations and evidence carry,” he said.
Accusing the parties of playing with public emotions instead of pursuing legal remedies, Omar said his government would not allow attempts to disturb communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We have got the legacy slogan of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh Ittihad (unity), and we will maintain that unity,” he said.
The remarks come amid mounting concern over excavation and road-widening work undertaken by the BRO along the Amarnath Yatra route near Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam.
Located at an altitude of around 3,590 metres, Sheshnag is considered one of Kashmir’s most picturesque high-altitude lakes and is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir.
The construction activity has drawn criticism from the opposition PDP, other political groups and environmentalists, who have raised concerns over the possible ecological consequences of deploying heavy machinery and carrying out earth excavation in the fragile glacial landscape.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was prevented by police from visiting Sheshnag on Tuesday, questioned the government’s reliance on satellite images to assert that no construction was taking place at the site.
“If the UT government is relying on satellite images to claim that no construction is taking place at Sheshnag, why not allow us to visit the site and see for ourselves?” she asked.
“The JCBs wreaking havoc there are visible for all to see. To dispel all doubts, let the CM depute a team of political leaders and environmentalists to inspect the site and establish the truth. What is there to hide?” she said.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Forest Minister Altaf Kaloo had claimed that Sheshnag Lake was completely safe and that the existing Amarnath track had neither been altered nor tampered with by the BRO. He, however, said he was also prevented from visiting the site by police on security grounds.
Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Sadr-e-Riyasat Karan Singh has also expressed shock over reports of heavy earth-moving machinery being used to widen the pilgrimage route near the lake.
“I was shocked to read that heavy earth-moving equipment is being used to widen the route to Amarnath, and that too at a spot overlooking Sheshnag, which is one of the most beautiful lakes in India,” Singh said.
Opposing the use of heavy machinery, he urged the authorities to reconsider their approach and avoid turning every pilgrimage route into a motorable road for the convenience of tourists.
“Genuine pilgrims will not mind walking or riding towards this great shrine,” he said, appealing to the authorities not to use heavy equipment along the route.
The BRO has defended the ongoing activity, maintaining that post-Yatra road-widening work is being carried out in accordance with safety norms and environmental safeguards.
The controversy has brought environmental protection, pilgrimage infrastructure and communal politics into focus, with questions being raised over how development needs can be balanced with the preservation of Kashmir’s fragile high-altitude ecosystem.