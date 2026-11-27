SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader and sitting legislator from Anantnag, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, 73, passed away on Thursday (November 26, 2026) evening after a prolonged illness, according to the family.

The last rites will be performed at his native place in Damhal Khushipora village in Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The veteran Congress leader, who also served as J&K Congress chief, was elected to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from Anantnag constituency in 2024 Assembly elections by defeating PDP’s Mehboob Beg by a thin margin of 1600 votes. He was elected for the first time from the Kokernag constituency in 1987 and managed to win the seat again in 2002 and 2008, but lost the seat to PDP’s Abdul Rahim Rather in 2014 polls.

He also served as Minister of State for Education in Farooq Abdullah’s NC-Congress coalition government in 1987-1990. He also served as Minister in Congress-PDP coalition headed by late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Ghulam Nabi Azad. He was also minister in NC-Congress coalition government headed by Omar Abdullah from 2009-14.

A staunch Congress loyalist, Peerzada quit the party and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DPAP. However, after the party’s flop show, Peerzada did Ghar Wapsi to Congress and contested in the 2024 Assembly polls as a Congress candidate.

Peerzada is the second sitting MLA of J&K to have died after being elected to the house. Earlier, BJP MLA Devender Rana passed away days after winning the Nagrota seat in 2024 polls.