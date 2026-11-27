DEHRADUN: Concerns over shrinking green cover, reported land subsidence and Mussoorie’s limited capacity to handle traffic, sewage and tourists were raised by a delegation of Citizens for Green Doon during a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Friday.

The three-member delegation, comprising environmental advocates Ira Chauhan, Jaya Singh and Himanshu Arora, met the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat following a High Court order in connection with a public interest litigation on Mussoorie’s carrying capacity filed by the organisation and Anoop Nautiyal. The delegation also submitted suggestions for protecting the hill town.

Arora warned that unchecked tourism and construction were placing mounting pressure on Mussoorie and the Doon Valley. Referring to reported land subsidence in Landour and Jharipani, he questioned how much pressure a small hill station could withstand and cautioned that Mussoorie could face a disaster similar to Joshimath if corrective measures were not taken.

Citing figures presented to the Chief Secretary, Arora said nearly 47 per cent of the green cover in Dehradun and the surrounding Doon Valley had been lost over the past two decades.

“If we do not protect what remains, nothing will stop our city from turning into a desert,” he said.

Chauhan raised objections to the proposed road from Jhajhra through Misraspatti to Mussoorie, claiming it could require the felling of an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 trees, including sal, rohini, buransh and banjh oak. She said another 700 trees were expected to be cut for widening the LKD road.

“Through unplanned development, we are inviting disasters,” she said, questioning the need for additional roads to the hill town when a ropeway project was nearing completion.

Singh questioned whether Mussoorie’s infrastructure could cope with further growth in tourist numbers. She flagged concerns over sewage management and water shortages and cited official figures showing that the town had parking capacity for only 1,287 vehicles.

“What is the rationale for sending thousands of vehicles into a town with such limited parking?” she asked.

The Chief Secretary responded that the government could not prevent people from visiting a city, as every citizen had a constitutional right to move freely and travel anywhere in the country.

Arora, however, argued that the right to travel needed to be balanced against the town’s limited infrastructure. Comparing Mussoorie to a home with space for only four guests, he said visitors should be accommodated in batches rather than all at once.

The delegation urged the government to factor in Mussoorie’s carrying capacity and ecological vulnerability while planning roads and tourism-related development.