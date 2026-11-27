Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday accused political opponents of exploiting the emotions of job aspirants and misleading them over the JKSSB recruitment process, claiming that the recent finance accounts assistant examination was conducted fairly and its question paper was not leaked.

Abdullah emphasised that providing government jobs to youth through a fair and transparent process was the government's responsibility, but regretted that politicians were trying to instigate young people for political gains.

"I must say, with deep regret, that politics has become such a dirty game that politicians are constantly looking for opportunities to exploit situations and play with the emotions of the youth. They try to instigate young people and push them towards the wrong path", he said while addressing the issue in Kathua's Bani area.

He alleged that some political leaders, who earlier held responsible positions, were telling aspirants that they could not compete in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) examinations.

Referring to allegations of irregularities in the recent Finance Accounts Assistant examination, Abdullah said he had examined the matter in detail and found that the system had functioned properly.

"When I went into the details of the issue concerning the recent Finance Accounts Assistant examination, which is being used to mislead young people these days, I found that there had been no malpractice in the examination and that the system had functioned properly. The paper was not leaked. There was no theft of the question paper, and no ineligible candidates secured jobs", he said.

However, he acknowledged that some candidates had attempted to cheat by taking the question paper outside the examination hall and seeking answers through wireless communication.

"They were caught on the spot and arrested. They were not allowed to continue with the examination," he said.

The chief minister noted that instead of appreciating the authorities, particularly the ASPs, for preventing the paper leak and foiling attempts to cheat, some people were criticising the government on social media.

Abdullah stated that he was always ready to acknowledge mistakes and did not believe in hiding behind excuses or resorting to falsehoods for political gains. "I am not someone who would distort the truth or present falsehoods as facts merely to gain political mileage," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)