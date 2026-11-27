CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Director General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyay has joined the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP) in Delhi, adding to the growing list of retired officers from Punjab who have entered politics. However, the 1986-batch IPS officer has said he will not contest any elections.
Chattopadhyay, who held several key positions in the Punjab Police and was known for his tough stance against drug trafficking, confirmed his entry into the BRP when contacted by the TNIE. He described the outfit as a national party.
His political entry comes months after former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu joined the BRP in April and took charge as its Punjab in-charge. She had announced the party’s intention to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Chattopadhyay’s decades-long police career included several politically sensitive assignments. He was associated with investigations into drug trafficking and the 2003 corruption and disproportionate assets case involving former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and members of his family.
He came into the national spotlight as acting DGP of Punjab following the controversy over security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022. Modi was travelling to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to attend an event at the National Martyrs Memorial. After his helicopter journey was abandoned due to bad weather, he travelled by road. His convoy was stopped on a flyover because of a protest, leaving him stranded for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
The incident triggered a major controversy over security arrangements and coordination between the state police and central security agencies, leading to legal proceedings that also reached the Supreme Court.
Born on March 9, 1962, Chattopadhyay hails from West Bengal but was allotted the Punjab cadre. He holds a Master of Arts degree in History from Panjab University, Chandigarh, having completed his postgraduate studies during the 1983–84 academic session.
Several other retired officers from Punjab have entered politics and joined different parties. Former IPS officer Tulsi Ram, who retired as Deputy Inspector General of Police, recently joined the Congress. Former IPS officer Gurinder Dhillon, who retired as Additional DGP, also joined the Congress in 2024.
Former DGP SS Virk joined the BJP, while former police officer Pargat Singh, the present Punjab Congress president, has been elected MLA three times and has also served as a minister.
Former IAS officer Darbara Singh Guru, who served as principal secretary to then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He contested two Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election but failed to win any of them.
Former IPS officer and retired IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and was elected MLA from Amritsar North. He has since left the party and joined the BJP.
Retired Punjab-cadre IAS officers SR Ladhar and Parmapal Kaur Sidhu have also joined the BJP. Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who joined the BJP, served as chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities and was fielded by the party from Ropar in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Former Union Minister of State Som Parkash, a retired IAS officer, has been among the more successful bureaucrats to enter politics. He was elected MLA from Phagwara twice before representing the Hoshiarpur constituency in the Lok Sabha.
Other retired officers who entered politics include former IAS officer Kuldeep Vaid, who joined the Congress and served as an MLA, and retired Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajaib Singh Bhatti, who joined the Congress and served as Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.
Former Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju, who hails from Punjab, joined the BJP. Former Punjab Civil Services officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal became a Congress MLA from the Phagwara reserved constituency in the 2019 Assembly by-election.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, retired IGP Surinder Singh Sodhi contested from Jalandhar Cantonment on an AAP ticket, while retired Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police Balkar Singh was the party’s nominee from Kartarpur.