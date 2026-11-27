CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Director General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyay has joined the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP) in Delhi, adding to the growing list of retired officers from Punjab who have entered politics. However, the 1986-batch IPS officer has said he will not contest any elections.

Chattopadhyay, who held several key positions in the Punjab Police and was known for his tough stance against drug trafficking, confirmed his entry into the BRP when contacted by the TNIE. He described the outfit as a national party.

His political entry comes months after former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu joined the BRP in April and took charge as its Punjab in-charge. She had announced the party’s intention to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Chattopadhyay’s decades-long police career included several politically sensitive assignments. He was associated with investigations into drug trafficking and the 2003 corruption and disproportionate assets case involving former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and members of his family.

He came into the national spotlight as acting DGP of Punjab following the controversy over security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022. Modi was travelling to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to attend an event at the National Martyrs Memorial. After his helicopter journey was abandoned due to bad weather, he travelled by road. His convoy was stopped on a flyover because of a protest, leaving him stranded for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

The incident triggered a major controversy over security arrangements and coordination between the state police and central security agencies, leading to legal proceedings that also reached the Supreme Court.

Born on March 9, 1962, Chattopadhyay hails from West Bengal but was allotted the Punjab cadre. He holds a Master of Arts degree in History from Panjab University, Chandigarh, having completed his postgraduate studies during the 1983–84 academic session.